NBA

Celtics' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

By Zach Buckley
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The Boston Celtics went from being maddeningly inconsistent to too hot to touch. Since Jan. 8, this club has 16 wins to show from its past 21 games. If that sounds like a ton, that's because it is. Only the NBA-best Phoenix Suns have a better record over this...

bleacherreport.com

fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr reveals 'interesting' NBA comparison for Moody's potential

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has rightfully been grabbing headlines this season, as he has shown his immense talent and potential. Lofty comparisons have been made for Kuminga, including the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Shawn Marion. Meanwhile, Kuminga's fellow rookie classman, Moses Moody, has flown a little bit more under-the-radar so...
NBA
Field Level Media

Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘speed dating’ 76ers

James Harden will debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at Minnesota in what head coach Doc Rivers said he knows will launch a relationship that requires building trust and chemistry on fast forward. “This is a race now,” Rivers said. “We’re gonna just have to figure it out on...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Reuters

James Harden scores 27 in debut as Sixers take down Timberwolves

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his debut to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday. It was Harden’s first game with the Sixers since being acquired with Paul Millsap from...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason why a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis partnership never happened with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are doing just fine right now with their core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after a strong stretch of recent play. However, there was a time where the Celtics were linked to nearly every big-name star in the league, thanks to then-general manager Danny Ainge’s “war chest” of draft picks and young assets. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were all linked to Boston at some point, with Irving being the only one to ever suit up in Celtics threads. Irving’s time in Boston came to a frustrating end for both sides, though he very nearly teamed up with another superstar, Anthony Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. The latest Celtics rumors from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reveal this interesting dynamic.
NBA
NBC Sports

James Harden puts Celtics, East on notice with strong Sixers debut

There's a chance the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster at the NBA trade deadline could backfire for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. But if you're wondering why the Sixers in particular gave up so much to land Harden, you got your answer Friday night. Forsberg: Do Celtics have...
NBA

