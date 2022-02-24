Spring Preview: The reshuffling of FSU’s receiver room
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State heads into spring practice with a revamped group of wide receivers. The Seminoles brought in four transfers to elevate a position that’s struggled to perform at a consistently reliable level the last couple years. Will that investment in scholarships make a sizable difference?. This spring will...
Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
The major story coming out of Thursday night's game between Ohio State and Illinois was that the Buckeyes earned an important top-15 road win. But secondary to the result of the game was the reception forward EJ Liddell received from the Fighting Illini fans at the State Farm Center. Liddell...
Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
Daquayvious Sorey, a 2023 wide receiver out of Chipley, Florida and cousin of current Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has de-committed from the University of Georgia. Sorey committed to Georgia back in February of 2021, just weeks after his older cousin Xavian signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, Sorey will open...
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a commitment from wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. Sorey is a member of the class of 2023 and is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver in his class. Sorey is considered a four-star recruit and the No. 97 overall prospect. Sorey stars for Chipley High...
Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
Former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham could be staying in the SEC. Grantham has engaged in discussions to join Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, according to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice. Grantham and Saban have history together. After spending six years as an assistant at his alma mater,...
In a continued effort to strive for the most accurate ratings possible, the 247Sports transfer rankings council has used the last few weeks — as the portal has finally slowed down — to identify players who need rankings adjustments. Factors that went into this process include new intel (as transfers have enrolled) and more time to watch film and dig into advanced data.Those ratings matter because 247Sports now ranks Team Transfer classes and incorporates transfers into Overall Team Rankings. One of the players who received an adjustment is Spencer Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma.
Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
While Auburn football’s staff has been zeroing in on offensive lineman to add to the recruiting class of 2023, another position group in desperate need of new talent is the wide receivers room. Head coach Bryan Harsin announced this week that former Steelers WR coach Ike Hilliard would be stepping in on the Plains, and the allure of his NFL experience could heighten the interest of many talented prospects.
This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University will celebrate its 16th president’s inauguration with a day of festivities on Friday, Feb. 25. During 22 years at Carnegie Mellon University, Richard McCullough rose from being an assistant professor to vice president of research. In 2012, he worked for Harvard as the vice provost for research and professor of materials science and engineering.
In his second 2022 NFL mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has four Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round — all on the defensive side of the ball. With the Super Bowl behind us and the draft order completely set, Jeremiah sees UGA joining Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006) as the only schools to ever produce four defensive first round picks in the same draft.
The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team had a full week to shake off the two losses in their final two home games. Yet in Saturday’s trip across the Bay to Berkeley, Stanford played one of its worst performances all season. The Cardinal missed 22 of its first 24 shots en route to a 53-39 loss.
Spring practice will be a learning experience for Boston College's six early enrollees, who have spent their first month on campus putting in work in the weight room, diving deep into the playbook and getting acclimated to life as a student-athlete. Jude Bowry, Sam Candotti, Noah Clifford, Jeremiah Franklin, Amari...
Clemson begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 2. Leading up to that day, Clemson247 will examine the state of each position on the roster and toss out questions that might get addressed during March and April. Today, linebacker. The LB room this spring: Vonta Bentley (redshirt junior), Keith Maguire (redshirt...
Florida State’s offensive line, embattled and squarely in the bottom half of Power Five fronts for several years now, could be rounding the corner as a serviceable unit in 2022. That’s the optimistic outlook, at least, as the Seminoles are about a week away from the start of spring...
