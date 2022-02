Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the daylight hours specifically for the younger kids, and the evening hours, after dark was directed more at young adults and adults.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO