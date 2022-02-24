ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

6 ways to protect your personal data and computer's IP address from a cyberattack

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6Lxd_0eNrlVMt00

The threat of cyberattacks is always high, but the number of attacks has increased recently, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crimes Complaint Center.

In April of 2020,  the FBI reported a four month spike with 1,000 daily complaints of cyberattacks before the pandemic to as many as 4,000 incidents in a day during the pandemic.

And with the threat of cyberattacks increasing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it's important now more than ever for people and businesses to protect themselves.

So what is an IP address, and how can you prevent it from being compromised by a cyberattack?

1) Every computer has an Internet Protocol address - Every computer has an IP address that reveals the user's general location and helps identify your computer.

2) The IP address is a series of numbers - IP addresses are a series of unique digits separated by decimal points, and looks something like "198.169.0.100."

3) Controlling an IP address allows hackers inside your computer - All hackers need to gain access to a computer is knowing its IP address. Once inside, hackers can disable some parts of the internet browsing experience for users and gain information.

4) How an attack words - Using third-party programs or services, someone with your IP address could possibly block you from reaching certain websites.

5) How to prevent an attack -To secure your IP address, consider installing a firewall and a VPN.

6) Default safety nets - Most routers have built-in firewalls, but you should contact your router manufacturer or ISP to learn about your setup .

MORE: Live Blog: The Latest Developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

News 12

News 12

