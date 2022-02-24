ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas' state school board to meet after 'inappropriate' remark

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues. The meeting was set after Education...

UPDATE: Kan. BOE rejects resignation of education commissioner

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education rejected the resignation Friday of the state education commissioner following evidence he said during a video conference that during his youth he tried to persuade children to fear for their safety among American Indians. The state Board of Education reconvened after...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. governor calls on education commissioner to resign

TOPEKA— Kansas’ state school board scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues following a report Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. In a statement from her office on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly said...
TOPEKA, KS
City, County and USD 475 schedule a joint meeting

An upcoming child care summit, the K-18 Highway roundabout adjacent to the new Junction City High School and the old high school site transfer of property from USD 475 to the City of Junction City discussion are agenda items for a joint city, county, USD 475 meeting. The session begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Schmidt introduces bill to clarify immigration, local ID response

HUTCHINSON — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt introduced legislation in the Kansas House this week to create a state law blocking local municipal governments from adopting rules against cooperation with federal law enforcement investigating illegal immigrants. This is in response to action by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Cost of proposed demolition goes up for the former JCHS

USD 475 Board of Education members have discussed the cost and timing of the proposed demolition of the former Junction City High School with Chief Operations Officer David Wild. As part of the new high school's bond campaign in 2016, the project cost estimate included a $2 million line item for demolition of the old school.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kan. Senate approves bill allowing robotic delivery after job-killing debate

TOPEKA — Kansas could soon see autonomous Amazon and FedEx delivery robots roaming the streets of their neighborhood if a bill passed by the Senate is signed into law. One of about two dozen bills debated in the Senate Wednesday, the autonomous vehicles in question under Senate Bill 161 can only go up to 6 miles per hour and weigh up to 15 pounds. No maximum exists for the cargo that is carried by these delivery robots.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging. The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging.
KANSAS STATE
