Kansas' state school board to meet after 'inappropriate' remark

TOPEKA — Kansas could soon see autonomous Amazon and FedEx delivery robots roaming the streets of their neighborhood if a bill passed by the Senate is signed into law. One of about two dozen bills debated in the Senate Wednesday, the autonomous vehicles in question under Senate Bill 161 can only go up to 6 miles per hour and weigh up to 15 pounds. No maximum exists for the cargo that is carried by these delivery robots.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO