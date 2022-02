Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to STAY as manager despite his shock claims that he could quit after less than four months in charge, with the fiery Italian keen to convince Daniel Levy to spend big on new players this summer

Antonio Conte is expected to fight on as Tottenham manager and try to rescue their bid for a top four finish despite suggesting he could walk away following defeat at Burnley.

An emotional Conte questioned whether he was the right man for the job after his Tottenham side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

It is understood his frank comments come amid growing frustrations over the handling of the January transfer market - they missed out on top targets Luis Diaz to Liverpool and Adama Traore to Barcelona - as he looks to get greater backing come the summer to transform this Tottenham squad.

'I have to talk to the club,' Conte said in the wake of defeat. 'I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary.

'I want to take my responsibility. I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

'Four defeats in the last five games, this is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened. This is unacceptable.

'I came in to try and improve the situation with Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I am not so good to improve it.

'I'm trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing.

'Someone has to speak about the race for the fourth place, and the reality from the last five games is we have to pay attention to not fight for the relegation zone.

'This is the truth, this is the reality, and when this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong.

'I'm too honest to close my eyes and to continue to say, "OK I want to finish the season in this way and OK my salary is good". I want to make an assessment with the club.'

Pressure is building on chairman Daniel Levy to back Conte with money in the summer window

Conte arrived at Spurs in November to succeed the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, just a few months after inspiring Inter Milan to win their first Serie A crown in 11 years and breaking Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the Italian title.

He also won the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea and set off Juve's dominant decade by leading the Old Lady to their first title since the Calciopoli scandal in 2012.

But it has been far from plain-sailing so far in north London as he finds Tottenham locked in a battle to secure a top four finish.

His emotional press conference after losing at Burnley comes just a week after he spoke out against the club's ambition in an explosive interview with Sky Italia, in which he lamented losing players such as Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in the January transfer window and buying 'not ready' players in an apparent swipe at new arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.