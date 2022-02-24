ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to STAY as manager despite his shock claims that he could quit after less than four months in charge, with the fiery Italian keen to convince Daniel Levy to spend big on new players this summer

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Antonio Conte is expected to fight on as Tottenham manager and try to rescue their bid for a top four finish despite suggesting he could walk away following defeat at Burnley.

An emotional Conte questioned whether he was the right man for the job after his Tottenham side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

It is understood his frank comments come amid growing frustrations over the handling of the January transfer market - they missed out on top targets Luis Diaz to Liverpool and Adama Traore to Barcelona - as he looks to get greater backing come the summer to transform this Tottenham squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpNvz_0eNrhFdL00
Tottenham believe Antonio Conte will continue as manager despite suggesting he could quit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvpCp_0eNrhFdL00
After a damning 1-0 defeat away at Burnley, Conte questioned if he was right man for the job

'I have to talk to the club,' Conte said in the wake of defeat. 'I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary.

'I want to take my responsibility. I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

'Four defeats in the last five games, this is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened. This is unacceptable.

'I came in to try and improve the situation with Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I am not so good to improve it.

'I'm trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing.

'Someone has to speak about the race for the fourth place, and the reality from the last five games is we have to pay attention to not fight for the relegation zone.

'This is the truth, this is the reality, and when this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong.

'I'm too honest to close my eyes and to continue to say, "OK I want to finish the season in this way and OK my salary is good". I want to make an assessment with the club.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPuGX_0eNrhFdL00
Pressure is building on chairman Daniel Levy to back Conte with money in the summer window

Conte arrived at Spurs in November to succeed the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, just a few months after inspiring Inter Milan to win their first Serie A crown in 11 years and breaking Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the Italian title.

He also won the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea and set off Juve's dominant decade by leading the Old Lady to their first title since the Calciopoli scandal in 2012.

But it has been far from plain-sailing so far in north London as he finds Tottenham locked in a battle to secure a top four finish.

His emotional press conference after losing at Burnley comes just a week after he spoke out against the club's ambition in an explosive interview with Sky Italia, in which he lamented losing players such as Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in the January transfer window and buying 'not ready' players in an apparent swipe at new arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZc9e_0eNrhFdL00
Conte said Spurs' form was like that of a team fighting to avoid relegation after their defeat

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's rant after Burnley defeat leaves Tottenham stars reeling as his downbeat tone hints that the players are an issue at Spurs, raising a eyebrows among the squad

Antonio Conte's public outbursts and their negativity are causing concern among some of his Tottenham players. Conte delivered his latest emotional and damning assessment of Spurs’s current plight following their midweek 1-0 defeat at Burnley. In a series of post-match interviews Conte claimed talks were required to ‘understand what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham and Ukraine footballer Andriy Yarmolenko is granted compassionate leave by his club - after members of his family were caught up in Russia's invasion, with star 'upset' during a 'really difficult time'

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko has been granted compassionate leave by West Ham to come to terms with the Russian invasion of his homeland, with members of his family among millions caught up in the crisis. The war in Ukraine has left Yarmolenko, 32, in a bad place, according to his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

'I accept the defeats in a more natural way': Pep Guardiola reveals he has made an effort to ditch the managerial dramatics during his time as a coach, as Man City boss says he is 'learning to enjoy my profession'

Pep Guardiola revealed that he has made a concerted effort to ditch managerial dramatics through his evolution as a coach. The Manchester City boss saw his team's lead at the top of the Premier League cut to just three points after last weekend's late home defeat by Tottenham. While Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'much more committed' to Spurs after talking to chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte insists he is "much more committed" to the club after talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, following the Italian's outburst at Burnley. Conte cast doubt over his Tottenham future when he suggested he was not "good enough" to fix their problems following the midweek defeat to Burnley - the fourth loss in five games - and the club would have to make an assessment on his position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Billionaire Forrest Li's losses give Antonio Conte more to moan about after Daniel Levy's hopes of fresh investment failed to materialise... while BT Sport miss out on Liverpool's rout

Antonio Conte’s problems at Tottenham have not been helped by an astonishing collapse in the financial assets of one of the club’s potential investors, Singaporean billionaire Forrest Li. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had been hopeful of attracting fresh investment with which to bolster Conte’s squad last month, with...
UEFA
Daily Herald

Antonio Conte insists he is 'committed' to Tottenham

LONDON -- Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists he is 'œcommitted' to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley. Conte said Friday he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Italian#Spurs#Serie A#Juventus#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel says he 'cannot get sentimental' when picking Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga in Carabao Cup final as he admits the Spaniard 'absolutely deserves' starting role against Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has warned there will be no room for sentiment when it comes to selecting Chelsea's goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup final. Kepa Arrizabalaga has played in all previous rounds of the competition, making key saves in the penalty shootout victories against Aston Villa and Southampton and producing an outstanding display at Brentford in the quarter-finals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The goal changed everything': Kai Havertz reflects on being Chelsea's Champions League match-winner as he aims to step up on the big occasion once more against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Kai Havertz appreciates better than most the value of a goal on the big occasion and the way it can alter perceptions. Take his last three for Chelsea, the first in a big European tie, a nerveless late penalty to claim the world title and the opener in a Carabao Cup semi-final to set up tomorrow's date with Liverpool at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 1-1 Udinese: AC Milan FAIL to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A as Stefano Pioli's side are held by strugglers Udinese

Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese on Friday, leaving the door for Inter Milan to wipe out their advantage at the top of the standings. Udinese had the better of the first-half chances, but the league leaders broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with their only other meaningful attack of the opening period, Portuguese forward Rafael Leao firing home.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Birmingham City rebrand as 'Small Heath Alliance' for Huddersfield clash with staff members to wear flat caps and players to walk out to 'Red Right Hand' as club celebrates Peaky Blinders final season

Birmingham City will be rebranded as 'Small Heath Alliance' as the club celebrates Peaky Blinders long-awaited sixth and final season which is set to be launched this Sunday. Ahead of the Blues' clash against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town, staff will also wear flat caps and the players will walk out of the tunnel to 'Red Right Hand' by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sport is quickly rejecting ANYTHING linked to Russia - but teams ditching sponsors is just the beginning. An outraged - and powerful - public will now punish any club turning a blind eye as they cash in, writes BEN PEPPI

Ben Peppi is head of sports services at JMW Solicitors. He has overseen deals involving Anthony Joshua and West Ham striker Michail Antonio, as well as many Premier League teams, Premiership Rugby sides and national governing bodies, He is regarded as one of the leading commercial and marketing experts in sport.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Look who's back! Jack Wilshere makes his return to football as he gets his first minutes on the pitch in OVER nine months for Danish side Aarhus in a five-goal thriller

Jack Wilshere made his long-awaited return to football when he came on as a second half substitute for Aarhus on Friday night. Having been released by Bournemouth last summer, Wilshere had not played competitively since the Championship play-offs in May. He had been training with his former club Arsenal in...
WORLD
The Independent

Dean Smith rues under-par performance as Norwich go down at Southampton

Dean Smith rued his Norwich side’s “six out of 10” performances as they managed just one shot on target in a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Southampton.Che Adams and Oriol Romeu were on target for the home side, who had numerous chances to add to their tally as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.Saints took the lead in the 36th minute when Adams bundled the ball over the line before Romeu doubled their tally in the final minutes with a powerful volley for his first goal since October 2020.“It felt a tough night,” Smith admitted after the final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen WILL make his hugely anticipated debut for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday, confirms Thomas Frank... adding it will be an 'amazing' occasion for the Dane after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his eagerly-awaited Brentford debut against Newcastle on Saturday. It caps a remarkable return for the midfielder, who eight months ago suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's defeat by Finland at Euro 2020. Brentford boss Frank said Eriksen will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The boys deserve pretty much everything': Jurgen Klopp issues a rallying cry to his high-flying Liverpool players, as he challenges them to deliver the Carabao Cup at Wembley for the first time in a DECADE

Jurgen Klopp has challenged his players to deliver the silverware that will make them Liverpool legends by winning at Wembley for the first time in a decade. The German has brought four trophies to Anfield during his reign but he believes the time has come to add to that tally and is desperate to add the Carabao Cup to his haul.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton vs Norwich LIVE: Oriol Romeu seals the points for the Saints with stunning finish from the edge of the area as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side continue their march up the Premier League table

Southampton moved into ninth place with a win over Premier League strugglers Norwich at St Mary's on Friday night. Saints dominated possession but struggled to find the net in the first half until Che Adams finally opened the scoring in the 36th minute. The forward scooped the ball into the net from a sitting position after a goalmouth scramble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tim Sherwood tells Antonio Conte his 'alarming' interview after Tottenham's defeat at Burnley was 'not a good look' after the Italian hinted at quitting just days on from claiming his Spurs team 'is one of the best I've worked with'

Tim Sherwood has told Antonio Conte that his emotional comments after Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Burnley was 'not a good look'. A 71st minute goal from Ben Mee handed Spurs their fourth defeat in five games, sending them crashing back down to earth after their dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester City at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy