The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder – Release date, cast and how to watch live action series

By Rebecca Sayce
 1 day ago
COSMO and Wanda are back in Dimmsdale as cartoon classic The Fairly OddParents gets a live-action makeover.

The new series, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, will see the pink and green duo return to grant wishes and wreak havoc. Here's everything you need to know...

When will The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder be released?

The new series will premiere on Paramount+ on March 31, 2022.

The new show, based on Nickelodeon classic The Fairly OddParents that ran from 2001 to 2017, will see a grown-up Timmy Turner pass his beloved fairy godparents on to his cousin Vivian.

New to Dimmsdale, Vivian must learn to navigate life in the city along with her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland.

Original Fairly OddParents creator Butch Hartman has returned to Fairly Odder as a producer alongside executive producers Christopher J. Nowak, Samantha Martin, and Mike Caron.

Who is in the Fairly OddParents live action series?

The series will introduce a slew of new faces to the cast as well as the return of a few familiar voices.

Audrey Grace Marshall

The Flight Attendant star Audrey Grace Marshall will take on the role of Vivian Turner, Timmy Turner's cousin, and the new child under Cosmo and Wanda's watch.

The actress has also had roles in the likes of Small Time, The Last Summer, and Jessica Jones.

Posting about The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder on Instagram, Marshall said she "can not wait for the world to see what we made".

Ryan-James Hatanaka

Canadian television, film, and theatre actor Ryan-James Hatanaka will take on the role of Ty Turner, Vivian's father who moves to Dimmsdale to reignite his romance with former high school flame Rachel Ragland.

Hatanaka is best known for his appearances in Nancy Drew, When Hope Calls, Nurses, and Chicago P.D.

His theatre credits include Shakespeare in the Park's production of King Lear alongside John Lithgow and Annette Bening, Big Love and The Sandbox at New York's Signature Theatre, and Romeo And Juliet at The Guthrie Theatre.

Daran Norris

Original Cosmo voice actor Daran Norris will reprise his role as the green-haired fairy godparent.

He will also provide the voice for fairy enforcer Jorgen Von Strangle.

The actor has appeared in and voiced characters in more than 400 films, video games, and television programs, including Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Veronica Mars.

Susan Blakeslee

Also returning from the original series, Susan Blakeslee will reprise her voice role as Wanda.

The actress is best known for voicing Maleficent, Lady Tremaine, and Cruella de Vil in several Disney cartoons, rides, and games including Kingdom Hearts.

She also voiced characters in God Of War, Shrek The Third, The Legend Of Tarzan, Danny Phantom, and Amphibia.

The series will also star:

  • Caleb Pierce as Timmy Turner
  • Imogen Cohen as Zina Zacarias
  • Laura Bell Bundy as Rachel Ragland
  • Tyler Wladis as Roy Ragland

How can I watch The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder?

The new series can be watched from March 31, 2022, on Paramount+.

All 13 episodes are set to be released on the streaming service at once.

