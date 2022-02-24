What is a sovereign state?
THERE are 208 sovereign states in the world - but not all are recognised by the UN.
The international recognition that comes with being a sovereign state opens nations up to support, treaties and trade deals with other countries.
A sovereign state is a territory which holds the authority to govern itself.
These have their own governments, which are not dependent on or subject to the control of other powers or nations.
They are recognised as legitimate states by other countries, and can enter into relations with them.
Which countries are sovereign states?
United Nations (UN) states are recognised internationally as sovereign states, as countries in the UN agree to the entry of new states.
However, the sovereignty of certain UN states is disputed by some countries.
And some countries that aren't members of the UN are recognised by other countries as sovereign.
Recognised states without UN membership
The State of Palestine is recognised by some countries as a sovereign state and is a UN General Assembly observer state.
The Vatican City is the smallest sovereign state in the world, and is also a UN General Assembly observer state.
Cook Islands and Niue are self-governing states in free association with New Zealand, and are members of some UN specialised agencies.
The Republic of Kosovo is recognised by some countries as a sovereign state, and is a member of some UN specialised agencies.
The Republic of China (Taiwan) is recognised by some UN member nations as a sovereign state.
List of UN member states
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Bahrain
Benin
Bhutan
Plurinational State of Bolivia
Botswana
Brunei Darussalam
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verdi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Côte D'Ivoire
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gabon
Republic of the Gambia
Georgia
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Guyana
Honduras
Islamic Republic of Iran
Kiribati
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Lesotho
Liberia
Liechtenstein
Madagascar
Mali
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Federal States of Micronesia
Mongolia
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Niger
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Republic of Moldova
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Solomon Islands
Suriname
Tajikistan
Timor-Leste
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
