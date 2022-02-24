THERE are 208 sovereign states in the world - but not all are recognised by the UN.

The international recognition that comes with being a sovereign state opens nations up to support, treaties and trade deals with other countries.

A sovereign state is defined as one that self governs Credit: Getty

What is a sovereign state?

A sovereign state is a territory which holds the authority to govern itself.

These have their own governments, which are not dependent on or subject to the control of other powers or nations.

They are recognised as legitimate states by other countries, and can enter into relations with them.

Which countries are sovereign states?

United Nations (UN) states are recognised internationally as sovereign states, as countries in the UN agree to the entry of new states.

However, the sovereignty of certain UN states is disputed by some countries.

And some countries that aren't members of the UN are recognised by other countries as sovereign.

Recognised states without UN membership

The State of Palestine is recognised by some countries as a sovereign state and is a UN General Assembly observer state.

The Vatican City is the smallest sovereign state in the world, and is also a UN General Assembly observer state.

Cook Islands and Niue are self-governing states in free association with New Zealand, and are members of some UN specialised agencies.

The Republic of Kosovo is recognised by some countries as a sovereign state, and is a member of some UN specialised agencies.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is recognised by some UN member nations as a sovereign state.

List of UN member states

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Bahrain

Benin

Bhutan

Plurinational State of Bolivia

Botswana

Brunei Darussalam

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verdi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Comoros

Congo

Costa Rica

Côte D'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Republic of the Gambia

Georgia

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Guyana

Honduras

Islamic Republic of Iran

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Lao People's Democratic Republic

Lesotho

Liberia

Liechtenstein

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Federal States of Micronesia

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Niger

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Republic of Moldova

Russian Federation

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Solomon Islands

Suriname

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu