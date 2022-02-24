ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I wanted chic white nails…they looked so bad, people can’t believe I paid £65 for the set

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A BEAUTY lover has gone viral after a major nail fail leaves her with a set done so poorly, people can't believe she was charged.

Danna Colio, from Mexico, shared the beauty blunder on TikTok, where the video has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 3.8 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahVK8_0eNrYpe000
The photo Danna had found online for inspiration Credit: tiktok @dannacolio

With a chic design in mind, Danna headed to a nail salon, where she showed the artist a reference photo she had found on Instagram prior to the visit.

According to her, the nail technician had promised to create glam, coffin shape nails with white tips, just as Danna had requested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05auvf_0eNrYpe000

But the beauty lover was so aghast at the final result, she took the snaps to social media, where they have been like by more than 462,000 people.

Not only was the design was completely off, with Danna's real nails still visible underneath - someone claimed this is the ''worst'' they've seen - but Danna was also charged $90 (£65) for the set.

However, despite the mortifying fail, there were a few viewers who believed it was her fault for not having spoken up during the appointment.

''WHY WOULD NOT TELL THEM😭 you are paying! If you don’t like them, tell them,'' said someone, whilst another agreed, adding that '''SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO BE A KAREN''.

A third joined and wrote: ''Girl if you really waited and paid I don’t feel bad for you.''

''I really don’t get why people don’t check the reviews of the place before booking an appointment,'' thought a user.

But not everyone shared the same opinion, as some took it to comments to defend Danna, with a comment reading: ''This is a whole other level of anxiety y’all don’t understand it really ain’t that easy to just “speak up”.''

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

''I get so much anxiety telling them it’s not what I wanted because they’re so persistent and they scare me I can’t speak up for myself I’m sorry pls,'' a second shared.

''To everyone asking why some of us don’t say anything & still pay - anxiety. I’d rather take a $90 loss than have to get confrontational,'' was how another user felt.

For more beauty blunders, a woman asked my nail tech for a modern design but now her nails look like hot dogs.

Meanwhile, this woman coloured my eyebrows with Just For Men – it’s dyed her skin & looks like POO.

Plus, beauty lover's left mortified after a major eyebrow lamination fail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FS8k5_0eNrYpe000
Whilst some said she should've spoken up, others defended her Credit: tiktok @dannacolio

