City Council approves finance reports after debate

The Pocatello City Council approved the city's finance reports for December and January following a tense discussion about a persisting lack of transparency.

The vote to approve the reports was unanimous, though some of the council members said they were proceeding cautiously because of past issues and discrepancies in the reports, such as the wrong dates being listed in places.

"We are the overseers of a 100-and-some-million-dollar budget that we're supposed to make sure gets carried out and executed," said council member Roger Bray. "Now, I understand that it's not very convenient to do that ... but to say that we shouldn't exercise that fiduciary duty is not responsible."

The council's approval of the reports came about two weeks after a discussion about the same reports that led the council to reject them and request that they be more detailed to disclose specific information about city purchases.

Council members Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens and Bray said the reports' lack of detail made them uncomfortable approving them. Their concerns have been met with dismissiveness from the mayor and the other council members.

Stevens explained that she, Ortega and Bray felt their only option was to reject the financial report from December because they were not getting the information in it that they requested before the city's chief financial officer left.

"For 18 months starting in January of 2020, some of us asked for, begged, requested, whatever word you want to use, detailed financials ... After 18 months, we finally got, I believe, three months of deep, detailed information from (CFO Jim) Krueger," she said. "Upon his departure, we had one month of severely curtailed information that was with a cover letter that said the changes were made based on direction from the mayor."

Stevens said that after Krueger left his position as CFO, the reports reverted to being undescriptive with "no explanation," and it was "very, very frustrating." That created a situation, she said, where the only option available was to vote against approving the report in an effort to regain the reports' transparency.

Council member Josh Mansfield argued that the purchases outlined in the materials claims report are those made with funds that have been allotted by the city council to city departments to operate and meet departmental goals.

"Yes, it's important that we see these reports. Yes, it's important that we see where these bills are being paid to, but at the end of the day, I believe that it is the city departments who have been authorized those funds that have the right to use those funds in order to achieve (their) objectives," Mansfield said.

Ortega responded that Mansfield's point that department heads should be able to spend the money budgeted for city departments "any way they want to accomplish their mission" is true but that there should still be oversight.

"I will agree, but the caveat there is accomplishing the mission," Ortega said. "It is not OK for department heads to just spend money because it's there. Nine thousand dollars for cabinets and granite counters is not doing anything to accomplish any department's mission, and any department head that wants to argue that point with me is more than welcome to."

While the council approved this round of financial reports, it's clear that the issue has not been resolved for at least half of the council and they will continue to push for more transparency in the reports going forward.

Lydia Noble, a politically engaged Pocatello resident, offered public comment during a recent city council meeting. Noble brought up the fact that Mayor Brian Blad had agreed in October to put an action item on the agenda to allow the council to form a subcommittee to discuss certain policies, including finance.

Noble said the mayor had not yet done that and urged him to do so.

"I firmly believe the issues and most conflicts that surface could be significantly reduced, if not avoided, with some deliberate pre-planning, upfront availability of needed information and a written set of council-approved goals to guide the process and to pace decisions upon," she said.

Noble was the only person to offer public comment and the meeting ended immediately after she spoke.