Hologram Sciences, Royal DSM’s consumer brand for personalized nutrition, adds at-home diagnostics and monitoring features for women’s health and fertility

By Jennifer Grebow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHologram Sciences announced a new consumer brand called Phenology, rolling out first in North America, that will offer at-home diagnostics for women before, during, and after menopause. Hologram Sciences (New York City), the consumer-facing personalized nutrition brand introduced by Royal DSM (Boston, MA) last year, is adding diagnostics and...

