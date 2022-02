The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are making fans unleash their fury on social media — only this year, it has nothing to do with the nominees or performers (Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kelly Clarkson are all set to take the stage). Instead, it’s due to a new change to the very broadcasting of the annual show. Rather than airing on ABC, NBC or CBS — which it has since its first televised event in 1972, this year, the country music awards show is moving to streaming. And let’s just say, longtime viewers aren’t pleased.

