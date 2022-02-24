ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Freshgoods on Creative Directing New Balance Campaign

By Morgan Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo brand is doing it like New Balance right now. Backed by names like Aimé Leon Dore's Teddy Santis (New Balance Made in USA creative director), Kawhi Leonard, and Storm Reid (brand ambassadors), the Boston-based sports apparel and footwear brand truly doesn't miss. For its latest power move,...

New Balance Officially Unveils The KAWHI II In “New Money” Colorway

Kawhi Leonard’s partnership with New Balance, one that send shockwaves through the basketball footwear industry, started off with a quiet and stoic bang at All-Star Weekend in 2019. The two-time Finals MVP signified a major turning point for the New Balance brand, and the quirky marketing campaign that saw no-frills billboards with straightforward slogans cleansed the palate of hoops fans who might’ve been fatigued by the superficial colors and storylines that dominated industry.
Supreme Enlists Tremaine Emory as New Creative Director

Supreme has appointed Tremaine Emory as its newest creative director. Emory, the founder of Denim Tears, will be the first creative director to lead the New York streetwear label after it was acquired by VF Corp in a $2.1 billion USD deal. As reported by Business of Fashion, the designer has already begun his new role this week and will be working closely with Supreme’s founder James Jebbia. Along with his new job, Emory will continue to design for his label Denim Tears.
Jack Harlow's New Role At New Balance Unveiled

Jack Harlow is building some good press en route to his latest single, "Nail Tech," due February 18th. The Kentucky rapper has managed to land another crazy deal, this time in joining the New Balance family as a brand ambassador. In following their plan for their brand ambassadors, New Balances...
Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs on Brands That Inspire

Click here to read the full article. “Peloton is a brand that I follow frequently. From the community aspect on social media to getting to know the instructors and, of course, the amazing products, I love how they understand their customer and make their instructors the face of the brand. It’s a different industry than Beauty Barrage, but we’re so alike in that we are a lifestyle, a necessity and our people are the experts.” — Sonia Summers, founder and chief executive officer, Beauty Barrage “One company that is inspirational to me outside of beauty is Tesla. They’ve built their organization...
Speculation Mounts About Reebok’s Creative Direction Under ABG and Free from Adidas

Click here to read the full article. As Authentic Brands Group prepares to bring Reebok into its fold, insiders are buzzing about how the storied athletic brand’s team — and culture — might evolve. Reebok’s new chapter ushers in a world of possibilities for a brand no longer bound to Adidas, the parent company that had owned the label since 2006. Since ABG revealed the $2.5 billion buy last fall — its biggest and boldest acquisition to date — CEO Jamie Salter hasn’t been shy about his ambitions for Reebok and its importance to the brand management powerhouse. And the hard-charging CEO is...
Music NFT Buyer’s Guide: Looking Into Types, Values, and Goals

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are getting their share of the limelight. As everyone from big-time crypto enthusiasts to mainstream celebrities is getting in on NFTs. But many questions concerning these assets still remain unanswered. What do you get with your music NFT? Three main types: digital music art, fan-funding, fan engagement, meet-and-greet, VIP chats and fan communities, autograph sessions, artist-led AMAs, concert ticket sales, and more.
Industry Moves: ThredUp Taps Its First Head of Public Policy and Sustainability + More

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 24, 2022: Seth Levey has joined ThredUp as its first-ever head of public policy and sustainability. In this role, Levey will lead government affairs and policy initiatives that encourage widespread adoption of circular business models with an emphasis on apparel reuse. He will also oversee the resale platform’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. Levey will report to Alon Rotem, chief legal...
Chloé Preps Launch of Social Performance Tool

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Observing that tools for measuring fashion’s environmental impact are now plentiful but there is no equivalent for calculating the social impact of sustainability, Chloé took the bull by the horns and decided to create its own 18 months back. The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is now prepping to share its model, designed to offer concrete data on working conditions, industry wide.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 “We know that the environmental impact of fashion is very high, and a lot of companies are tackling it,” Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief...
James Harden Admits to Hanging Out With Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk All Night Before Morning Practice

James Harden’s love for music trumped his need for a good night’s sleep. In a recent interview clip shared by Sports Center, the Sixers guard recalled a time when he was invited to hang out with his good friend Meek Mill ​​​​​​ as well as Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The rappers told Harden they had landed in Houston and wanted him to join their late-night studio session so he could hear their new material. This posed a dilemma for the then-Rockets star, as he had a scheduled practice for the following morning. But Harden was immediately overcome with FOMO, and decided to sacrifice his rest to hear what the trio was cooking up.
Aesop to Air Radio Shows on Worldwide FM

Click here to read the full article. Aesop, the Natura & Co.-owned skin care brand, has set its sights on a new medium. The company has launched a series of radio shows on Worldwide FM. Called Radiomatique Mixtapes, the fragrance-inspired series will consist of three broadcasts. They correspond to three of the brand’s personal fragrances: Miraceti, Karst and Erémia.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The brand teamed up with a range of DJs to create the spots, which are auditory interpretations of the fragrances. Collaborators include the Wuhan, China-based Shii; the Seoul, South Korea-based Closet Yi, and Nedda Sou, who hails from Amsterdam. The broadcasts began airing the week of Feb. 13, and will air weekly on Worldwide FM until the series concludes. The brand is just one who has taken to audio in recent weeks. Earlier this year, MAC Cosmetics introduced a podcast series, called The T-Zone. FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: Loli Beauty Raises Capital From Natura & Co.’s Fable Investments EXCLUSIVE: Raeburn and Aesop Are Collaborating Rimowa and Aesop Join Forces
50 for 50: Black-Owned Tea Brands

After a long day, there’s nothing like a hot cup of tea to sip on to unwind and relax. With more and more millennials venturing out into tea spaces beyond their granny’s old Lipton brew, it’s important to know the different types of tea available for your brewing pleasure.
Executive Turntable: Spotify Names International & Latin Heads, EMPIRE Launches in Africa

Spotify elevated two executives in its international and Latin departments. Monica Herrera Damashek was promoted to North American lead, international music, while Maykol Sánchez was upped to head of artist & label partnerships, Latin America & U.S. Latin. In her newly-created role, Damashek will identify strategic opportunities in the...
