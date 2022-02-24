ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omega Mighty Doesn’t Need to Fit Your Mould

By Latoya Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmega Mighty wants her music to make you feel confident and empowered. But the artist admits even she has struggled to feel that way at times. “It’s something that might be challenging and difficult for many people to understand, it has been even something that has been challenging for me to...

Complex

Meet RealestK, the Mysterious Toronto Artist Everyone’s Checking For

Last fall, RealestK was just another distracted high school student. He recalls sitting in a business class and editing a music video on his computer, which his teacher was having none of. “She comes by and she’s like, ‘Listen, can’t you be more realistic? You could be spending 10 minutes of your time doing this, or you could spend 10 minutes of your time actually doing this work that I’m giving you, so you could get a good mark and get a good future,’” the 17-year-old Torontonian tells Complex Canada.
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
Reuters

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

(Reuters) - When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys” has been the alter ego of Brendan O’Carroll since 2011.
In Style

Singer Tinashe Just Dropped a Bold New Video

When it comes to her music career, Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe— known mononymously as Tinashe—is always down for a reinvention. In late 2021, she independently released her fifth studio album, 333, and in early February, announced a deluxe release dropping (coincidentally) on March 3, that features four new songs. On Monday, the singer released the video for Naturally, a bold (and bloody) bop that has fans swooning.
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings the Air Max BW Back In OG "Sport Red" Colorway

Tinker Hatfield has made many legendary sneakers, ranging from classics such as the Air Jordan III and Air Max 1 to rarities such as the Air Mag and even these GRs, the Air Max BW. Now, the pair is returning in a faithful OG colorway: “Sport Red.”. The Air...
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Surprisingly Releases on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Desiigner & DJ Whoo Kid Created Song After Learning They Slept With The Same Woman

This past weekend (Feb. 4), Desiigner released a new song titled "BAKIN" which has quite the backstory. The track is produced by electronic/pop DJ and producer Slushii, as well as DJ Whoo Kid, famed for his early 2000s work with 50 Cent. DJ Whoo Kid recently joined the Wendy Williams Show, currently being hosted by Jay Pharoah and Michael Rapaport to promote the song.
Complex

Rick Ross: ‘Losing Nipsey and Dolph’ Is ‘Equivalent or Greater’ to Losing Biggie and 2Pac on a Generational Level

Rick Ross, who dropped his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been, spoke to HotNewHipHop in a wide-ranging interview. During the chat, Ross reflected on the loss of Nipsey Hussle and Young Dolph and compared it to the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie. “Losing Nipsey and Dolph for this generation, I’m sure, was just as equivalent or greater to what [Notorious] B.I.G. or ‘Pac was for my generation,” Ross, who tried to sign Nipsey to Maybach Music Group, said.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Beautiful Engagement Party Photos

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"
Billboard

How Saweetie (Already) Changed the Rap Game

Saweetie won’t stop reminding you that she finished college, but she’ll never stop learning. She walks into the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge in late January in full Elle Woods regalia: a silk fuschia pantsuit, a red Hermès Birkin in her hands — the kind she has rapped about countless times and showed off on social media — stuffed with notebooks and folders, like an ultra-luxe school bag. Before diving into her plan for global domination, Saweetie carefully stows away the small plates and silverware at the table (“Sorry, I just don’t like clutter,” she explains), showing off a surprisingly simple French manicure devoid of crystals or other distractions. Right now, it’s the only low-key thing about her.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
