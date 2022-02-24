St Petersburg to be stripped of Champions League final after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Chelsea latest, Mbappe updates

SAINT PETERSBURG will be stripped of the Champions League final in an emergency Uefa meeting tomorrow.

Russia's invasion of the Ukraine has sparked a backlash against Uefa, who are sponsored by gas supplier Gazprom, whose name is also on the 64,000-capacity stadium in the Russian city.

Chelsea are on the verge of losing experienced defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen for FREE this summer.

However, the West London outfit are reportedly interested in a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, following his impressive performances this season.

Kilman is a boyhood Blues fan and could be open to the move if he hears the club are in for him.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is said to have been offered whopping £1m-a-week wages to stay with PSG.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who he scored a winner in the Champions League against last week.

Martinez future debated

Lautaro Martinez agent claims the Inter Milan striker is happy at the club despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are two of the clubs reportedly interested in the 24-year-old’s signature.

However, his agent Alejandro Camano said: "There are no problems. Lautaro Martinez is not going to leave as he's really happy at Inter.

“Lautaro doesn’t think about himself, he only thinks about Inter.

“He wants to help and wants fans to be happy.

“Lautaro wants Inter to win, he is not interested in personal success. We must remain calm because Lautaro is happy at Inter and is happy with Inter fans.”

Camano continued to claim his client was committed to the current Serie A title holders despite recent poor form in front of goal.

He said: “He will return to scoring, that’s for sure.”

On the Jase

Newcastle are reportedly set to make a move for Lyon and Belgium centre-back Jason Denayer after failing to secure deals for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos in January.

Denayer has featured 17 times for Lyon this season, scoring three goals, but looks set to be a free agent this summer as his contract expires in July.

According to RMC Sport, talks have stalled with the French club and the 26-year-old wants a new challenge.

Mourinho keen on Xhaka

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly intent on signing Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, reports suggest.

Mourinho’s initial bid for the Swiss midfielder was unsuccessful – but the Portuguese tactician hasn’t thrown in the towel just yet.

Instead, the former Chelsea boss will swoop again on Xhaka when the season ends, according to calciomercato.

Fletcher eyes New York transfer

Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is close to joining New York Red Bulls on loan.

SunSport understands MLS giants NY Red Bulls are confident of snapping up the ex-Manchester United and West Ham forward in a temporary move.

Head coach Gerhard Struber is understood to be a big fan of the Englishman as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Chelsea plan Dembele Barca raid

Chelsea are reportedly planning on going 'all out' to sign Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The World Cup winner is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June, which will reportedly prompt an all-out charm offensive from the Blues.

That's according to Spanish newspaper Sport, who claim the west Londoners tried to acquire the winger's services in January.

Blues will be safe for now

Chelsea will NOT suffer any immediate problems even if owner Roman Abramovich is placed on a potential UK Russia sanctions list.

Blues owner Abramovich and Everton training ground sponsor Alisher Usmanov were both named by Lib Dem MP Layla Moran among 35 prominent Russians she believes should have their assets frozen and confiscated.

But even were it to happen, it is understood to be unlikely there would be ANY impact on Chelsea - at least in the short term.

Legal experts believe that the Government would agree an official “carve out” of Chelsea from any prospective actions to avoid significant impact on a club that employs hundreds of people and is supported by thousands.

That would mean Chelsea could continue as a business, including receiving future broadcast money from the Premier League and Uefa - and paying out wages to staff.

Without the “carve out”, things could get tricky, as it would be illegal for anybody to provide any benefit “directly or indirectly” to sanctioned individuals or their companies.

Clichy's managerial ambitions

Gael Clichy has hinted he will return to the Premier League as a manager after saying he has been inspired by Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger.

Clichy said: "My aim is to become a manager. I have been lucky enough to play alongside great footballers who have gone on to management.

"They include Patrick Vieira, Vincent Kompany, Kolo Toure and Thierry Henry. I don't know whether I will be as good as them, but I'm learning from their experiences.

"I'd like to be a blend of all my previous coaches. Guardiola for sure - he changed my perspective on football inside 10 months."

Prem giants chase Asensio

Liverpool and Arsenal are locked in a battle to prise Marco Asensio away from Real Madrid.

Real are keen to hold onto the versatile midfielder whose contract runs out in 2023.

And Los Blancos have offered him the same amount of cash that the Prem giants have in the hopes of convincing the Spaniard to stay put.

But both the Gunners and Reds are willing to bump up their contract offers by 50 percent in a bid to lure Asensio away from the Bernabeu, according to journalist Eduardo Inda, reported by Super Deporte.

And this may give the English clubs an edge in any possible proceedings as Inda claims Real are not willing to do the same to keep hold of Asensio.

Tam to come back

Tammy Abraham 'hopes to return' to his boyhood club Chelsea in the future, according to reports.

The 24-year-old striker joined Serie A outfit Roma in the summer for £34million, linking up with legendary Premier League boss Jose Mourinho.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Abraham 'hopes to return' to Chelsea in the future.

Abraham might get his wish in a year's time with Chelsea's £68m buy-back option becoming active.

Newcastle receive Rabiot boost

Newcastle have received a boost in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot with Juventus ‘ready to say goodbye’ to the midfielder.

The 26-year-old France international moved to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

However, he has come under fire recently from supporters following his poor performance in last week’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.

That has not deterred Newcastle, who are eyeing up a summer swoop for Rabiot.

Now Calciomercato claims Juventus are ready to sell should they receive an ‘adequate’ offer.

They state that a transfer bid between £8.3million and £12.5m would be enough for them ‘say goodbye’ to the star.

Hamman: Klopp will outlast Tuchel

Didi Hamman is adamant that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won't be at Stamford Bridge for aslong as Liverpool compatriot Jurgen Klopp will remain at Anfield.

Hamman reckons Klopp's man-management skills are better than Tuchel's - and that's the reason why the Liverpool man will outlast his German peer.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Hamman said: "Tuchel, when he left Dortmund there was always talk that he didn’t have that relationship with the players, and I don’t think Tuchel will be at Chelsea as long as Klopp has been at Liverpool, because I don’t think he’s that type of manager.

"He’s a very strategic manager, where man management comes second, or third.

"With Klopp, it’s first, and this is why I think they are two completely different coaches, with two completely different teams. I don’t think Tuchel will achieve what Klopp did at Liverpool."

Ajax’s cash cow

Man United transfer target Ryan Gravenberch has claimed he will not leave Ajax unless they get good cash for him.

He told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad: “It is up to my agent and father, I don’t know whether I will leave Ajax next summer.

“What I know for sure is that I will not leave if Ajax are not earning anything from me.

“I have played here all my career. Ajax have been good to me and I owe a lot to the club.

“I cannot just leave on a free transfer. That will not happen.”

United to drop Russian airline

Manchester United are the latest club to distance themselves from Russian sponsors following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Old Trafford officials confirmed that they were reviewing their deal with airline Aeroflot, now with the intention of bringing the partnership to an end 12 months earlier than intended.

The company have been one of United's main sponsors for nine years, and would have been expecting to renegotiate that deal in 2023 before recent developments.

Earlier this afternoon, German club Schalke dropped Russian energy corporation Gazprom as their main shirt sponsors.

Foxes fan banned for decade

The Leicester City supporter than ran on to the pitch and assaulted three Nottingham Forest players in a recent FA Cup match has been given a four-month sentence and banned from attending football games for ten years.

Nineteen-year-old Cameron Toner was charged with three counts of common assault on appearing at a Nottinghamshire court.

He will serve half of his four-month sentence for assault, and then be released on licence. The teenager was also handed a £100 fine for entering the field of play.

Toner ran on to the pitch as Forest players celebrated their third goal in this month's FA Cup fourth round tie, and assaulted Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Keinan Davis.

Schalke drop Gazprom as sponsors

The world of sport continues to react to developments in Ukraine, and the latest announcement has now seen 2. Bundesliga club Schalke drop Gazprom as their main sponsors.

Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, were the shirt sponsors of the Royal Blues.

The company are also heavily linked with the UEFA Champions League, and own the naming rights to the Krestovsky Stadium, where this season's final was due to take place.

A tweet from the German outfit said: "FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor GAZPROM from the club's shirts. It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead."

Brazilians plead for Ukraine evacuation

Several Brazilian footballers have appealed to their government for safe evacuation out of Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.

Video footage has surfaced of Brazilian players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv gathered together inside a hotel in the Ukrainian capital in the hope that they will be offered a route out of the war-torn country.

Shakhtar's Junior Moraes is reported as describing a 'situation of despair', and pleased in a message: "I ask you to disclose this video so that it reaches the [Brazilian] government."

"Borders are closed, banks [are shut], there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money."

Zinchenko's Instagram post deleted

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has had an Instagram post in which he wished death upon Vladimir Putin deleted.

The Ukrainian international posted an image of the Russian president on his Instagram story along with the caption "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

Zinchenko was originally thought to have deleted the post himself, but the player has since suggested that it was removed by the social media company themselves.

The three-time Premier League winner said on Tuesday that he 'can't stand back’ while ‘the whole civilised world is concerned about my country.'

FIFA also urged to boot out Russia

Following news of UEFA's emergency meeting, FIFA are now under huge pressure to boot Russia out of next month's World Cup play-offs.

Valeri Karpin's team are to face Poland over two legs with the first game due to be played in Moscow on March 24.

However, Polish FA chiefs have already signalled their 'concerns' at the prospect of being made to play in the Russian capital after their government condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

It now appears impossible for the match to take place as scheduled, and increasingly unlikely that other nations will accept Russia's continued involvement in football.

Germany and Japan were both banned from entering qualification for the 1950 World Cup in the aftermath of World War Two, while South Africa was kicked out of FIFA in 1961 as the game sanctioned the Apartheid regime.

Russia to lose Champions League final

UEFA will strip St Petersburg of their Champions League Final when they converge for an emergency meeting tomorrow.

The Russian city was due to host European football's showpiece event next May, but an alternative venue will now be sought.

The move comes “following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours” and that the meeting would “evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions”.

European football’s governing body confirmed President Aleksander Ceferin had summoned an “extraordinary meeting” of his ruling executive committee for 9am tomorrow morning.

Third time lucky for McCann

Grant McCann has been named as manager of Peterborough United for the third time.

The Championship club have officially announced the appointment of their new boss, who previously led them in 2015, and then again between 2016 and 2018.

McCann was recently sacked by Hull City, following the Tigers' takeover by a Turkish consortium.

In a twist of football fate, McCann's first game in charge of Posh will be at home to Hull on Saturday.

Peterborough are currently second-bottom in the second tier, and eight points from safety after losing to leaders Fulham last night.

Happy Hammers trigger Johnson extension

West Ham will trigger an automatic two-year extension to Ben Johnson's contract in order to ward off interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye for the Hammers this season when he has been called upon, pushing Vladimir Coufal as first choice right-back, and filling in admirably for Aaron Cresswell on the left.

The defender's current deal was due to run out this summer, but his club had an option to activate a further two years and are set to do just that.

The Evening Standard report that the academy graduate will secure a significant pay rise as part of the extension.

Breaking: Hughes back as Bantam menace

Mark Hughes has been named as the new manager of League Two Bradford City after more than three-and-a-half years out of of the game.

The 58-year-old has previously managed Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton in the Premier League, taking charge of over 450 games in the top-flight.

Hughes told the Bradford City website: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch."

The Bantams are currently 15th in League Two, ten points off the play-off positions. The West Yorkshire club recently parted company with previous boss Derek Adams.

Credit: bradfordcityafc.com

United prepared to spend big

Manchester United will push the boat out this summer to sign elite players - even if they FAIL to qualify for Champions League football.

The Red Devils' transfer hopes were thought to rest on the club securing their place in Europe's elite competition, but ESPN sources have been informed that United will spend big regardless of how this season pans out.

Declan Rice and Harry Kane are said to head United's shopping list, and United officials are confident that they can bring in a series of marquee signings.

Premier pair in transfer Serge

Chelsea and Tottenham are preparing to pounce for Serge Gnabry after his contract negotiations with Bayern Munich hit the buffers.

With just one year to run on his current deal, the German international has been in talks with his club over an extension.

However, BILD suggest that discussions have become complicated, and that news has put the Premier League on red alert.

Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for their former player, but it's their main London rivals that are now considered to be the most interested parties.

Glum Rom seeking Chelsea exit

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea career (again) appears in serious doubt with Gazetta dello Sport reporting that the striker has made contact with former club Inter Milan about a return (again).

Earlier in the season, the Belgian apologised for an interview with Sky Italia when he expressed a desire to return to Inter amid his unhappiness with life at Stamford Bridge.

However, his relationship with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is now said to be at rock bottom.

The German coach favoured Kai Havertz up front in Tuesday's Champions League tie with Lille, and is likely to do so again for the weekend's League Cup final against Liverpool.

Tuchel vowed to protect Lukaku after his seven-touch horror show at Crystal Palace last Saturday, but today's news will infuriate Blues officials.

The striker has apparently offered to take a wage cut in order to rejoin Inter, but the Italian champions don't see the player as part of their plans.