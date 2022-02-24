Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone names Scott McTominay as one of Man Utd’s two ‘world-class’ midfielders

ATLETICO MADRID boss Diego Simone labelled Manchester United's Scott McTominay as one of the best midfielders in the WORLD.

The Scotland international, 25, did not even play at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday due to illness.

Scott McTominay is one of the world's best midfielders, says Diego Simeone Credit: Mark Cosgrove/News Images

But Simeone is clearly a big fan suggesting McTominay is amongst the midfielders on the planet, alongside Paul Pogba.

After his side drew 1-1 with United Simeone said: "They [Manchester United] have an incredible midfield.

"I am incredibly impressed with the work rate. Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance."

Simeone's comments may surprise a few given the Red Devils were criticised for a lack of intensity against Atleti.

United's midfield has been a key focus of criticism all season long, with McTominay often highlighted for his underwhelming displays.

Paul Scholes recently slammed McTominay by suggesting opposition players would fancy going up against him.

And he is not the only United legend who has been critical of the Scotland star, with Roy Keane also taking aim in the past.

At the beginning of the season the Sky Sports commentator said he was worried about United's midfield and argued a duo of McTominay and Fred would not be good enough to win the league.

But interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently sang McTominay's praises after his unsung hero performance in the win at Brentford last month.

⚽