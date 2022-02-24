ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone names Scott McTominay as one of Man Utd’s two ‘world-class’ midfielders

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckKfj_0eNrW65o00

ATLETICO MADRID boss Diego Simone labelled Manchester United's Scott McTominay as one of the best midfielders in the WORLD.

The Scotland international, 25, did not even play at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday due to illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9wlZ_0eNrW65o00
Scott McTominay is one of the world's best midfielders, says Diego Simeone Credit: Mark Cosgrove/News Images

But Simeone is clearly a big fan suggesting McTominay is amongst the midfielders on the planet, alongside Paul Pogba.

After his side drew 1-1 with United Simeone said: "They [Manchester United] have an incredible midfield.

"I am incredibly impressed with the work rate. Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance."

Simeone's comments may surprise a few given the Red Devils were criticised for a lack of intensity against Atleti.

United's midfield has been a key focus of criticism all season long, with McTominay often highlighted for his underwhelming displays.

Paul Scholes recently slammed McTominay by suggesting opposition players would fancy going up against him.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

And he is not the only United legend who has been critical of the Scotland star, with Roy Keane also taking aim in the past.

At the beginning of the season the Sky Sports commentator said he was worried about United's midfield and argued a duo of McTominay and Fred would not be good enough to win the league.

But interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently sang McTominay's praises after his unsung hero performance in the win at Brentford last month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Diego Simeone
NBC Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, odds

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET). Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#The Red Devils#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
FOX Sports

Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday. Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe's top club competition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

David de Gea left Madrid a scrawny kid and returns with Man United as one of the world's best keepers... But tonight's Champions League homecoming will be an uncomfortable one with Atletico fans feeling a sense of betrayal over his 2011 exit

David de Gea isn't one to give too many interviews but even he couldn't hide this week as Manchester United prepare to visit his former club. The goalkeeper's comments in advance of Wednesday night's meeting with Atletico Madrid just showed how human affections can change with time. 'I like the...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy