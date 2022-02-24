ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

FOOD AND DRINK: Deadline to order soup from Little Sisters is Friday

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT4py_0eNrVDDr00
Getty Images

The Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph’s Residence will have their annual soup sale.

Orders will be taken through Friday and will be to-go. Drive-through pickup will be Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield.

Choices are broccoli and cheddar, $10; and New England clam chowder, $12 (comes in a 32-ounce container).

To place an order, call Christina Gorden at 860-265-1872 or go to:

St. Joseph’s Residence provides care for 85 elderly poor residents.

All proceeds from the sale will help to complete many of the ongoing building projects on the property. For information, visit:

Pancake breakfast

The Hillstown Grange will hold an end-of-winter pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 5, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The menu will feature pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, and juice for $5; $3 for kids 14 and youger.

This month’s specials feature Girl Scout cookie-inspired flavors.

• The upstairs hall has a library, which has a special area for reading, playing games, or visits with old friends. Books are available for a donation to the building fund.

Hillstown Grange is at 617 Hills St. in East Hartford

For information, e-mail: hillstowngrange@aol.com.

Corned beef dinner

St. Jude Council at St. Mary Church, 1600 Main St. in Coventry, will hold a take-out corned beef and cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m.

The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, red bliss potatoes, carrots, bread and butter, and dessert. Beverages will not be provided.

Orders will be taken from cars in the parking lot, and food will be delivered to the car. Masks are required.

The cost is $15 per person. Have the exact change or make a check payable to K of C Council 4313. For information, contact Dan Garafola at dgarafola.smpc@live.com or Rick Parr at rick.parr@hotmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
East Hartford, CT
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Little Sisters#St Jude Council#St Mary Church
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy