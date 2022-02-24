ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn among the 25 winningest programs of the last decade

By Patrick Conn
 2 days ago
Since 2012, Auburn fans have seen some all-time performances by their Tigers. They have also seen some bad seasons that resulted in getting a new head coach. It has been more positive than negative as War Eagle is among the winningest programs of the last decade.

According to the list compiled by 247Sports, the Auburn Tigers check in at No. 25.

Auburn: 77-52 (.597)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Since the 2012 season, Auburn Tigers have seen some memorable moments. In 2013 they played for the BCS National Championship in Gus Malzahn’s first season as head coach. That title game was the second appearance in four years for the Tigers.

In that title game run of 2013, they needed some help along the way. That year we saw back-to-back wild finishes against the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. Who could forget the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and the “Kick Six”?

Both games were recently rated among the top games of the last two decades. Of course, the other half of the Iron Bowl made the list at No. 1.

SEC Teams:

