ART EXHIBITS: Library to display paintings by local artist

The exhibit “Resilience 2,” works by Georges Annan-Kingsley, runs through March 3 at the East Hartford Public Library. Georges Annan-Kingsley

The East Hartford Public Library will host “Resilience 2,” a new exhibit by local artist Georges Annan-Kingsley. This exhibit of paintings, coinciding with Black History Month, includes works that draw on Annan-Kingsley’s roots.

Annan-Kingsley is an American artist originally from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in painting from the Applied School of Arts in Bingerville, Cote d’Ivoire, as well as a master’s of arts in sculpture from the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts of Paris. Additionally, he holds a certificate in art administration from the Louvre and another certificate in social services from Capital Community College in Hartford.

Annan-Kingsley lives in Hartford, where he has presented two murals and many exhibitions and is the recipient of numerous awards. One of his paintings was in President Barack Obama’s collection at the White House. His works and creations are in private and public collections in museums and sites around the world.

The exhibit runs through March 3 and may be viewed in the atrium area during regular library hours.

The East Hartford Public Library is at 840 Main St. Hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

Arts of Tolland

A photo exhibit of “The Flags of 9/11,” by local photographer Michael Selissens will be on display at Arts of Tolland Saturday through March 19.

A reception will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Selissens’ photos reflect the diversity of the responses to the September attacks and that the American flag was a constant.

MCC Faculty

The Hans Weiss Newspace Gallery at Manchester Community College presents the artwork of the MCC Visual Fine Arts faculty, along with work by faculty from across the Connecticut community colleges, in “The Art of Teaching Art” exhibit through March 11.

The exhibition, while showcasing MCC faculty talent in its own right, is designed to focus on the ways in which art making and art educating have long gone hand-in-hand. Themes in the artwork address the question of how art educators instill creativity in the next generation of artists and designers while practicing their own craft.

Featured MCC faculty are:

• Assistant professor Brett Eberhardt (painting and drawing).

• Professor and VFA chair Daniel Long (photography).

• Instructor Kate Oggel (ceramics).

• Professor and program coordinator Maura O’Connor (graphic design).

• Associate Professor Patricia Carrigan (painting and drawing).

• Professor Tim Kussow (sculpture).

Also included are works by faculty from Asnuntuck, Housatonic, Middlesex, Northwestern, Norwalk and Tunxis Community colleges.

For information and gallery hours, visit:

manchestercc.edu/

hans-weiss-newspace

Arts Center East

An exhibit of fiber art runs through Saturday at Arts Center East, 709 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.

Fiber arts have a long tradition of utility and of storytelling and personal expression. This exhibit celebrates the hard work and creativity of fiber artists with pieces such as quilts, dresses, tapestries, and sculptures.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibit can also be seen online at:

Windsor Art Center

“Art from across the Tracks: A Celebration of our “Studios’” continues at the Windsor Art Center through March 5.

This exhibition includes works by resident studio artists at Windsor Train Station:

• Andres Chaparro, paintings inspired by jazz.

• LeaAnn Cogswell, representational sculpture of human and animal forms.

• Cathy Doocy, explorations of composition and color using the vernacular of landscape painting.

• Michelle Hawran, paintings inspired by her family’s history.

• JoeSam, mixed-media artist reflecting African American culture.

• Adam Lenz, works on paper.

• Xarea Lockhart, runway and ready-to-wear fashion.

• Amy Hoffman, mixed media floral and landscape imagery