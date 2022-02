"If we can win this division, we can win it all." Joe Burrow made the proclamation following the Bengals' 41-17 rout of the Ravens in Week 7 of the 2021 season. Cincinnati's young quarterback was right, as the Bengals claimed the AFC North division with a 10-7 record. The Bengals finished just ahead of the 9-7-1 Steelers, who clinched the AFC's final wild card berth. The Browns, who were a field goal away from being the division's top team in Week 15, finished with an 8-9 record. The Ravens stumbled to an 8-9 finish after an 8-3 start and finished in last.

