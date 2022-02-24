NFL potential free agency WR moves including Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr and Antonio Brown

WITH Super Bowl LVI now firmly in the rear-view mirror, it's time to turn our attention to a potentially busy NFL summer.

Free agency is set to open in mid-March and there could potentially be some huge names on the move across the league.

Davante Adams passed 1,500 receiving yards for the first time in his career last season Credit: AP

Odell Beckham Jr caught a TD in the Super Bowl - but was carried from the field with a torn ACL Credit: Reuters

Antonio Brown remains a free agent after leaving the Bucs Credit: Reuters

Reports suggest that Davante Adams could move on from the Packers after nine years and five Pro-Bowls.

While Odell Beckham Jr's Super Bowl ACL tear has put his future at the Rams in serious doubt.

SunSport takes a look at four veteran wide-receivers who are set to hit free agency and their potential landing spots.

Davante Adams

Age: 29

29 Current team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Most likely landing spots: Packers, LV Raiders

Packers, LV Raiders Estimated salary: $25.8m

A true receiving superstar, Adams has cemented himself as arguably the best WR in the NFL over the past few years.

His almost telepathic link-up with Aaron Rodgers has been a key part of the Packers offense and his future in Green Bay could come down to where Rodgers himself lands.

Should Rodgers leave for pastures new, it would be no surprise to see the pair link up again in new jerseys for the 2022/23 season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated he doesn't want to use the franchise tag on Adams, with the organization having until March 8 to do so.

Green Bay seem confident that Adams will stay and sign a potentially huge contract extension.

But if their No1 WR did depart, the Las Vegas Raiders led by Adams' former college QB Derek Carr and now under the management of Josh McDaniels could be a tempting destination.

According to Spotrac, Adams' mammoth annual salary will be around the $25.8 million mark.

Odell Beckham Jr

Age: 29

29 Current team: LA Rams

LA Rams Most likely landing spots: LA Rams, LV Raiders, New Orleans Saints

LA Rams, LV Raiders, New Orleans Saints Estimated salary: $12.5m

Super Bowl LVI was a tale of two halves for Odell Beckham Jr.

The former Brown had been a revelation for the Rams since arriving last November, slotting seamlessly into a high-powered offense opposite Cooper Kupp.

But after tearing his ACL late in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium, Beckham's plans for 2022/23 are now uncertain.

Before that major setback, he and the Rams seemed certain to link-up against next season despite the impending return of injured No2 Robert Woods.

With OBJ now recovering from surgery though, his immediate future is far cloudier.

There's plenty of receiver-starved offenses in the NFL which could use some star quality - even if Beckham Jr isn't fit for the entire campaign.

The Raiders could be a possible destination under new management, with their No1 receiver position up for grabs in a pass-first offense.

And OBJ almost joined the Saints from free agency last season before opting for the Rams, so could head back to New Orleans if the chance comes by again.

But the most likely outcome will likely be another reunion for Beckham Jr in LA, with the Rams offering him an extension after his contribution their Super Bowl run.

Allen Robinson III

Age: 28

28 Current team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Most likely landing spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears. Estimated salary: $16.3m

It was a stinker of a campaign for Robinson last year in Chicago.

Never on the same page as rookie QB Justin Fields, the 28-year-old former Jaguar should be at the peak of his powers.

But he struggled throughout the campaign, posting the worst numbers of his career after catching just one touchdown and logging 38 receptions for 410 yards.

Robinson has shown down the years he has the talent to be a No1 receiver and it might be he needs to move on from the Bears to fulfill that potential.

What he really needs is a quarterback who is going to make use of his undoubted talent as a route-runner.

A link-up with Mac Jones and the Patriots is one potential option, while heading back to Jacksonville shouldn't be ruled out now they have a viable passing QB in Trevor Lawrence.

Antonio Brown

Age: 33

33 Current team: Free agent

Free agent Most likely landing spots : Baltimore Ravens,

: Baltimore Ravens, Estimated salary: $4m

Is any team in the NFL mad enough to take a chance on Brown after his antics with the Bucs?

Let's face it, the answer to that question is probably yes.

Brown is a gamble and a potentially expensive one at that - but if you roll the dice and he clicks in an explosive offense, you have some weapon at your disposal.

Rumors persist that Brown could link up with Lemar Jackson at Baltimore, with the Ravens struggling last season to give their star QB reliable targets.

Brown told the “I Am Athlete” podcast in January: "Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shoutout Lamar Jackson, that’s it."

The former Bucs wideout only played 268 snaps in the regular season and missed eight games due to injury.

He might be a major risk, but we'd be very surprised if no team took a chance on him in 2022/23.

Brown stunned the NFL as he walked away from the Bucs in January Credit: AP