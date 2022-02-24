ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Garraway says husband Derek needs 24-hour care due to his 'extreme health needs' - as she reveals he has had 'little' improvements since having specialist treatment in Mexico

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Kate Garraway has spoken about her husband Derek Draper's 'extreme health needs' and revealed he needs someone caring for him 24-hours a day.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, appeared on Thursday's episode of This Morning to discuss the former lobbyiest following the airing of her second documentary about his Covid recovery, dubbed Caring For Derek.

During the documentary, Derek underwent a 11,000-mile trip to Mexico to receive specialist treatment and Kate told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she has noticed 'little-by-little' improvements since his return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ike3h_0eNrTOrQ00
Candid: Kate Garraway has spoken about her husband Derek Draper's 'extreme health needs' and revealed he needs someone caring for him 24-hours a day

Kate explained that if Derek's 'test case' treatment is a success, she will endlessly campaign for the treatment to be brought to the UK for free on the NHS.

Discussing his current situation, the mother of two said: 'Because of his extreme health needs, he has 24 hour care. Someone has to be awake during the night and someone has to be awake during the day.

'I can't be awake 24 hours so it's fantastic to have that. The physical movement is so restricted, he's very heavy. When he's tired which is a lot of the time, he's a dead weight. I do think about people who are doing that on their own.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fN1Y7_0eNrTOrQ00
Update: The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, appeared on Thursday's episode of This Morning to discuss the former lobbyiest following the airing of her second documentary about his Covid recovery, dubbed Caring For Derek

Kate heartbreakingly revealed that their current way of life 'isn't sustainable' during the ITV documentary which aired on Tuesday evening.

Reflecting on the moment, she said: 'That came at a low point. I thought this isn't sustainable. I don't believe we can have 24 hour care forever...

'There's a point where money runs out. If there isn't the structure there to help long term, what are we going to do?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNf37_0eNrTOrQ00
Specialist treatment: During the documentary, Derek underwent a 11,000-mile trip to Mexico to receive specialist treatment and Kate told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she has noticed 'little-by-little' improvements since his return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11m2n1_0eNrTOrQ00
Future plans: Kate explained that if Derek's 'test case' treatment is a success, she will endlessly campaign for the treatment to be brought to the UK for free on the NHS

'We can't give up on him. This particular doctor who had dealt with people offered us the chance to be a kind of test case. He can sustain sitting in a wheelchair for about 20 minutes before he flagged so the thought of going 5,000 miles seemed bonkers.'

Discussing his progress since returning from the South American country - where he is due to return to for another 28 days treatment next month - Kate said:

'If this works, I’ll spend the rest of my life campaigning for it to come here and be free. When he first came back, the fatigue was overwhelming which they said was a good thing. We're starting to see little by little improvements. He'll probably need operations and surgery. I really hope it can build.'

Kate also spoke of the 'little moments' where she recognises the person she loves from before Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4o1U_0eNrTOrQ00
Discussing his current situation, the mother of two said: 'Because of his extreme health needs, he has 24 hour care. Someone has to be awake during the night and someone has to be awake during the day'

She said: 'You see the person you love in little moments and suddenly they're gone. You go through, he's there but he's not there all the time.'

'If it's that bad for me, how much worse is it for him being inside that? We had a lovely moment I wheeled him to this room...

'I showed him in and he said disgraceful because it was so untidy so I know the real Derek Draper is in there ploughing to get out.'

'You learn to treasure the littlest moments. My heart goes out to people who are at home full time caring for someone. That must be the most extraordinary pressure on mental health. What else can I do? You can't abandon people. You just keep going.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WeUj_0eNrTOrQ00
Struggling: Kate heartbreakingly revealed that their current way of life 'isn't sustainable' during the ITV documentary which aired on Tuesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fv1is_0eNrTOrQ00
Hopeful: Discussing his progress since returning from the South American country - where he is due to return to for another 28 days treatment next month - Kate said

Kate and Derek share children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 12, and the TV presenter said they are very 'instinctive' and can tell when their father is feeling tired.

She said: 'They're very instinctive, they sort of know, they can see him start to disappear. Both of them will say something that's happened. Billy's been trying out a new sport and they'll say something and pause and wait for him to say proud of you.'

'Billy is 12, he can't really remember much before 3 or 4, they have this strong image of their dad and now for a long time, since March 2020, he's either been absent or different. It's an adjustment.'

This Morning was pulled off air on Thursday morning due to an urgent news segment about the escalating invasion in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0iMQ_0eNrTOrQ00
Family: Kate and Derek share children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 12, and the TV presenter said they are very 'instinctive' and can tell when their father is feeling tired

