UK weather forecast latest: Met Office issues yellow warning for lightning and snow as London set for ‘wintry showers’

A YELLOW weather warning for lightning and snow has been issued for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of 10 to 20cm of snow on higher ground, along with strong blustery winds and a chance of showers that could be accompanied by frequent lightning.

The weather warning is in effect from 5pm on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, as well as a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

1.4 million households were left without power

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without power, some for up to 72 hours, and dozens of properties near the River Severn were evacuated.

One severe flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, has been issued for the River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley, where levels could overtop the defences, the agency said.

Around 400 properties have flooded across different parts of the country as a result of the heavy rain.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said 40,000 homes had been protected by flood defences, as he was quizzed on flooding and the lack of permanent defences on the River Severn at the National Farmers' Union conference.

Snow and lighting to hit the UK today

Eight inches of snow is set to fall today as strong gales and lightning strikes whip Britain.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for rare thundersnow across most of Scotland and Northern Ireland - with Brits told to expect both lightening and flakes.

After temperatures plunged overnight, "gusty winds", heavy snowfall and lighting will make driving difficult, the Met Office warns.

Higher regions will see up to 7.8 inches of snow in the latest weather spell - with lower levels blanketed in 2.8 inches.

UK weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will be fine and dry with lots of sunshine across England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudy with a few showers.

There will be some early spells of sunshine on Sunday however a band of cloud and outbreaks of rain will push eastwards during the day and may be wintry.

Tomorrow's weather (Friday)

Any early wintry showers will clear during the morning.

It will then be fine during the day as it will be dry and bright with long spells of winter sunshine and just some patchy fair-weather cloud cover around.

Thick cloud cover will build across Northern Ireland and Scotland during the afternoon.

Tonight's weather

Daytime wintry showers will continue across northern and western areas during the evening but will tend to turn increasingly light and patchy.

Overnight will then be mainly dry with long clear spells and variable amounts of patchy cloud cover. Wintry showers will ease and largely clear by dawn.

Thunderstorm warnings in place

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the rare occurrence, which only occurs a handful of times a year in Britain.

The warnings are in place for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland covering today.

The regions affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Lothian Borders, South West Scotland, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

Why are flight delays more likely in winter?

Fog, snow, ice and crosswinds mean that air traffic controllers have to increase the gap between planes that are landing, reducing the number of aircraft that an airport can manage.

The same weather can make it slower and more difficult for the planes to taxi between runway and terminal building. As many commercial flights are cruising more than five miles above the ground, they can be affected by different weather than we are experiencing on the ground.

Safety is always the first consideration for the aviation industry. An aircraft that’s stood overnight in freezing weather will need de-icing before its first flight in the morning.

That’s a fairly big task for one plane but imagine the task at Heathrow on a snowy January morning. At the same time there are miles of taxiways and runways to clear.

Then think about the people who do this work getting to the airport – the same snow and ice are probably affecting the roads and railways.

In pictures: Search & rescue operations in Bewdley, Worcestershire

In the image below, search and rescue teams check on residents in Bewdley, in Worcestershire.

Floodwater from the River Severn yesterday breached the town's flood defences following high rainfall after Storm Franklin.

Elsewhere on the river a severe flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, has been issued at the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Credit: PA

Rain and sleet clearing the southeast, then windy with sunny intervals and blustery wintry showers, with further snow accumulating over hills and briefly at lower levels in the north.

What to expect from tomorrow’s weather warnings

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

Brits living in areas covered by the warning can expect:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged

Residents in flood-hit areas face anxious wait for river levels to peak

Residents in flooded areas are facing an anxious wait for river levels to peak.

In Bewdley, Worcestershire, fire and rescue crews were out checking properties and speaking to residents on Wednesday morning after flood defences were breached following heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

The River Severn is expected to peak in the town on Wednesday afternoon and a severe flood warning, meaning a danger to life, remains in place.

Meanwhile, the Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind and snow across parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

In Ironbridge, Shropshire, the River Severn peaked on Wednesday morning and levels began to fall but a severe flood warning remains in place amid fears the barriers could break.

A spokesman for Telford and Wrekin Council said: “Water levels peaked during the night at 6.6m but are now slowly retreating. Water levels are still high against the barriers, so the Wharfage remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians.”

RAC: Lives were saved by drivers staying home during Eunice

Millions of drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads when Storm Eunice hit, new figures show.

The RAC said “lives were saved” as the Department for Transport revealed that car traffic in Britain fell to 69% of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels on Friday February 18, down from 91% during the previous day.

Strong winds caused by Storm Eunice caused dangerous conditions on the roads, with three people killed in incidents involving fallen trees and other debris.

Several major road bridges were closed, including both crossings over the River Severn between England and Wales, and the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which is part of the Dartford Crossing linking Essex and Kent.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams believes the reduction in traffic limited the number of fatalities.

He said: “These statistics show that lives were saved as millions of motorists heeded the warnings to only drive if absolutely essential.

“It seems like all the developments around working from home in the pandemic made a massive difference in an extreme weather event like Storm Eunice as many employees clearly were able to stay off the road and continue being productive away from their workplaces.”

UK weather outlook for Friday and Saturday

Early showers on Friday will soon clear. It will then be fine and dry with long spells of winter sunshine and just some patchy cloud cover.

Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny across England and Wales however cloud will build across Scotland and Northern Ireland bringing spots of rain and drizzle.

Snow warning in place until this afternoon

The Met Office has warned that even low levels in some areas can expect up to 10cm of the white stuff while wild weather continues to hammer the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said a snow warning is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm yesterday until 3pm today.

Up to 10cm of snow is expected at low levels, rising to 30cm on higher ground in Scotland where blizzards are on the cards.

The O2 ‘could be closed for MONTHS’

THE O2 could be closed for months as gigs at the venue are postponed after Storm Eunice ripped its domed roof to shreds.

The tempest has wrought devastation around the country today with record 122mph winds.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated from the arena in London as firefighters rushed to reports the roof had partially collapsed.

Employees now say the venue, which houses dozens of bars and restaurants, a shopping centre and a massive live music venue, could be closed for months while repairs are made.

One told the Mirror the roof over the shops “was whipped off” with a “huge whooshing sound”.

Another said they understood at least part of the building will be shut for weeks to come.

‘Severe gales through to March’

A Met Office forecaster says Brits across the country should prepare for the gloomy weather.

He said: “Monday has early snow crossing northern areas and gales.

“Tuesday to Thursday will be often windy, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow showers on Thursday.

“Gales or severe gales will be possible almost anywhere through the period to March 5, and especially in the North.

“The first half of March is likely to be a continuation of changeable conditions, with winds remaining strong across the North and southern areas less windy.”

Temperatures expected to drop

A Met Office spokesman has said that over the next few days: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, and a small chance of 70 mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m.”

UK weather outlook for Thursday and Friday

Early rain across England and Wales will clear south-eastwards during the morning on Thursday to reveal sunny spells and a chance of showers, some wintry.

Any early showers on Friday will soon clear.

It will then be fine as it will be dry and bright with long spells of winter sunshine expected.

Weather expected to settle by Friday

The weather is expected to settle around Friday when the winds will ease.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said it will “turn a lot drier and brighter” but it might only be a short-lived, calmer spell for some parts.

Wilson said: “I think at the moment, we’re past the worst, there will be more rain around but not in a similar note to what we’ve seen in recent days.

“We will be keeping a close eye on it because some areas are quite sensitive to rain after recent flooding.”

So windy, your umbrella might not even help

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson told The Sun Online a snow warning is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday.

He said there is a small chance of 70mph winds on the coasts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland but it’s more likely the winds will reach gusts between 50 – 60mph.

Low levels up to 10cm of snow can be expected and 30cm on the higher ground of Scotland which are likely to see blizzards.

It will be blustery across England with winds reaching 30 – 40mph, but the Met Office isn’t forecasting snow to fall outside far northwest of the UK.

Showers with possible lightning

According to The Daily Mirror, a Met Office spokesman has said that this week: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, and a small chance of 70 mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

“There is a very small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which may could impact power supplies.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m.”

When will ‘Storm Gladys’ hit the UK?

The next storm will be called Gladys, as it is next on the Met Office’s list of names, however fully fledged storm has not yet been confirmed and named by forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as 60mph gale force winds, with snow due for many parts of the country.

The weather system will hit the north west of England from 6am until 3pm on Wednesday, and large parts of Scotland will also see with snow and wind between 1pm to 3pm.

Another warning is in place for Thursday between 1pm and 3pm, for heavy snow showers, very gusty winds and a small chance of lightning.

Pictured: Cars submerged by floodwaters in York city centre

In the image below, a goose goes by submerged cars in York city centre.

Large areas by the river Ouse were flooded after heavy rains in the North Yorkshire hub.

NINTCHDBPICT000714034824 Credit: Alamy

Environment Agency warns UK 'still faces significant flooding'

Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind, snow and lightning across parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Dan Bond, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care.

"Last weekend's heavy rainfall on already wet areas continues to cause river flooding along the River Severn and is likely to continue over the next few days."

Flooded communities urged to stay vigilant

Communities are being urged to stay vigilant after "incredibly frightening" floods caused by heavy rain.

In Bewdley, Worcestershire, search and rescue crews were out checking properties and speaking to residents on Wednesday after temporary flood defences were breached following heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

The River Severn peaked in the town on Wednesday afternoon but levels are expected to remain high for a prolonged period and a severe flood warning, meaning a danger to life, is still in place.

The last week has seen storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin cause problems across the country and about 400 properties have been flooded.