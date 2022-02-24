ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Watch Conor McGregor’s reaction after Vladimir Putin’s security warn UFC star for putting arm around Russian leader

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FOOTAGE of Conor McGregor's reaction to being told off by one of Vladimir Putin's bodyguards has gone viral.

The UFC superstar met the Russian President at the final of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow - which saw France crowned champions of the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I804T_0eNrQr7m00
Conor McGregor shared pictures of his meeting with Vladimir Putin at the 2018 World Cup final to Instagram Credit: ALAMY LIVE NEWS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaXHY_0eNrQr7m00
The pair seemed to enjoy each other's company Credit: GETTY

McGregor, 33, had a jovial conversation with fight fan Putin, whose presence he seemed to be in awe of.

The MMA mogul then asked to have a picture taken with the 69-year-old, putting his right arm around his shoulders.

But he quickly took it off after a stern word from one of Putin's bodyguards.

The fearsome McGregor had a slight look of concern on his face after the telling off, albeit briefly.

The pair then posed for more snaps, although McGregor posted the picture of himself with his arm around Putin's shoulders to his Instagram.

The Irishman's accompanying caption wrote: "Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honour for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

McGregor's meeting with Putin came a matter of months before his UFC 229 grudge match with Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, which he lost via fourth-round submission.

The Notorious has only fought three times that defeat to Nurmagomedov, beating MMA vet Donald Cerrone and suffering back-to-back losses Dustin Poirier.

Putin, meanwhile, has recently declared war on Ukraine after months of rising tensions - ordering troops to invade Russia's neighbours.

He's described the invasion as a 'special military operation' in the breakaway region of Donbass, although there have been several clashes in other cities and explosions have been heard in the capital, Kyiv.

And he's warned global superpowers there'll be consequences if they interfere, saying: "Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate.

"And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.

"We are ready for any development of events. All the necessary decisions have been made in this regard. I hope that I will be heard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrt0q_0eNrQr7m00
Vladimir Putin has officially declared war against Ukraine Credit: Alamy

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 21

Rollen Reed
2d ago

Trump saying i have many msny many of my people looking into it and they are the finest expert people around as the war continues i think i will call Putin my friend and see what is going on im sure theirs a mistake made and he probably go any further so we will see LOL

Reply
2
R Mcann
3d ago

Bet they got naked later rubbed each other all over with whipped cream.

Reply(5)
10
Anita Howard
4d ago

Too bad Putin has always been on the wrong side of history.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dustin Poirier
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Combat#Mma#Instagram#Irishman#Notorious
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MSNBC

It's time to admit the obvious: Donald Trump sure is acting like a Russian agent

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine as fears of war in the region grow. The deluded Russian despot seems set on recreating the Soviet Union and reliving a bygone era. Trump's fawning statements in response are the latest reminder that...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
335K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy