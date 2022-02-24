Watch Conor McGregor’s reaction after Vladimir Putin’s security warn UFC star for putting arm around Russian leader

FOOTAGE of Conor McGregor's reaction to being told off by one of Vladimir Putin's bodyguards has gone viral.

The UFC superstar met the Russian President at the final of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow - which saw France crowned champions of the globe.

Conor McGregor shared pictures of his meeting with Vladimir Putin at the 2018 World Cup final to Instagram Credit: ALAMY LIVE NEWS

The pair seemed to enjoy each other's company Credit: GETTY

McGregor, 33, had a jovial conversation with fight fan Putin, whose presence he seemed to be in awe of.

The MMA mogul then asked to have a picture taken with the 69-year-old, putting his right arm around his shoulders.

But he quickly took it off after a stern word from one of Putin's bodyguards.

The fearsome McGregor had a slight look of concern on his face after the telling off, albeit briefly.

The pair then posed for more snaps, although McGregor posted the picture of himself with his arm around Putin's shoulders to his Instagram.

The Irishman's accompanying caption wrote: "Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honour for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

McGregor's meeting with Putin came a matter of months before his UFC 229 grudge match with Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, which he lost via fourth-round submission.

The Notorious has only fought three times that defeat to Nurmagomedov, beating MMA vet Donald Cerrone and suffering back-to-back losses Dustin Poirier.

Putin, meanwhile, has recently declared war on Ukraine after months of rising tensions - ordering troops to invade Russia's neighbours.

He's described the invasion as a 'special military operation' in the breakaway region of Donbass, although there have been several clashes in other cities and explosions have been heard in the capital, Kyiv.

And he's warned global superpowers there'll be consequences if they interfere, saying: "Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate.

"And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.

"We are ready for any development of events. All the necessary decisions have been made in this regard. I hope that I will be heard."

Vladimir Putin has officially declared war against Ukraine Credit: Alamy

