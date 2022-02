Measuring beauty is a pretty philosophical task. But experts from design website Homedit have decided the best way to identify the most beautiful places in Europe is to take a landmark’s width, divide it by its height and compare that number with the ‘Golden Ratio’, which is 1.61803398875. This slightly dubious phenomenon was popularised by The Da Vinci Code, so we’re not convinced it’s a properly legit way to measure anything. But the places this survey has thrown up are really quite stunning, so maybe there’s something in it after all. Maybe.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO