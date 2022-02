My Canadian father-in-law loves the flavor of maple. I think it’s a requirement in Canada, along with saying — eh? But why reserve that sweet, smoky flavor just for breakfast? My hearty maple beans and sausage is just that: a hearty dish with the delicious taste of maple. It adds just the right amount of sweetness while giving this dish a rich and smoky flavor. I love the combination of sausage and three types of beans, all smothered in a thick and savory sauce. It’s a great meal for these chilly evenings. Make it ahead, and then bake when you’re ready. Instead of “eh?” This dish will have you saying “yay!”

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO