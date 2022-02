Applying certain rules of thumb can help when determining whether a real estate investment is likely to be profitable. The 50% rule in real estate says that investors should expect a property’s operating expenses to be roughly 50% of its gross income. This is useful for estimating potential cash flow from a rental property, but it’s not always foolproof. A financial advisor may be able to help you figure out if a rental property makes sense. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.

