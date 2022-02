So marijuana is legal now in New York, but can you grow your own supply at home? There are lots of benefits to growing your own weed - you know what went into it, you don't have to go out and find it, and you can choose strains that might not be available in your area. But hold your horses, don't go setting up your grow room just yet. New York State has rules and regulations about who can grow marijuana and how much they can grow.

