Larsa Pippen claims that she is not free from the influence of ex-husband Scottie despite their divorce. Larsa talked on her show “Real Housewives of Miami” about her interactions with her ex-husband. She says they still have a few things in common, like a home they own and the children they share. She claims that he will punish her if he doesn’t get his way during their discussions and disputes over these common issues.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO