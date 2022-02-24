ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS: LA Sneak Peek: Kilbride Finds Himself Sticking Up for a Selfie Queen

By Matt Webb Mitovich
You won’t believe what’s about to come out of Kilbride’s mouth in this exclusive sneak peek from CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles . And frankly, neither can he.

In the clip above from the high-octane drama’s first episode in seven weeks, titled “Under the Influence” and airing this Sunday at 9/8c, Fatima (played by Medalion Rahimi) briefs Callen and Sam (Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J) on the case of Gia Michele (Caitlin Carmichael), a “mega-influencer” whose socials haven suddenly gone silent — and who thus may have gone missing.

Now, unless this Gia is secretly smuggling nukes (or is yet another of Callen’s Russian lady friends), why in the world has it fallen upon NCIS to search for “someone who posts selfies for a living,” as G. puts it?

That is the cue for Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), who of course always seems to be within earshot, and is admittedly himself surprised to explain why an influencer deserves to be on their radar. Press play above to find out why!

Also due to help out with this case is NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Aliyah de León (returning guest star Briana Marin), who previously was seen in the Jan. 9 episode.

As previously scooped and now on the books for the March 13 episode, NCIS: LA will welcome back Peter Cambor as Operational Psychologist Nate Getz, when Kilbride reads him in on the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.

Want scoop on NCIS: Los Angeles , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

