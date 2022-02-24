Barcades in Rossford, Perrysburg deliver '80s nostalgia and drinks

It’s 9 o’clock on Saturday night, and DraftCade is bustling. Bartenders pour drinks with names like Ninja Turtle martini and Yoshi’s Kiss, while patrons stand in front of arcade games that would tickle the fancy of anyone who grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s.

They’ve got all the classics at DraftCade — at least four different Donkey Kong games. Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man . Frogger . But there are other machines that will make any vintage video game player exclaim, “No way!”

They have Rampage , the legendary game where you play a monster destroying a city; it was turned into a Dwayne Johnson movie a few years back. They have Q*bert . Jungle Hunt . Tapper . Dig Dug . Ghosts ‘n Goblins . And they have a whole selection of games that you either never knew existed or you had forgotten about.

Located in Levis Commons on the top level of the Funny Bone Comedy Club, in the former location of Fat Fish Blue, DraftCade is a digital wonderland that's part of the recent trend of “barcades.” They’re pubs that specialize in providing a genuine retro experience for adults — except you don’t need quarters to play the games. At DraftCade, a wristband that sells for $8 gives you access to unlimited game play.

People come from all over to dive into the nostalgic digital waters.

Joshua Palmer, 32, of Walbridge, was hanging out at the arcade recently after watching a comedy show at the Funny Bone. Standing by The Simpsons console beside his girlfriend, he had a big smile on his face.

“We’re enjoying the arcade very much,” he said. “It brings back a lot of memories.”

DraftCade general manager Nadia Castilleja said it’s no secret why video arcades have seen a popularity resurgence in recent years.

“It’s pure nostalgia!” Castilleja wrote in an email. “It allows us older generations to have fun with the games we grew up with and it’s even more fun watching younger figure out this ‘ancient’ technology.”

A short drive away in Rossford, there’s Reset, a barcade attached to Cameo Pizza. This place doesn’t have as diverse a selection of games as DraftCade, but for atmosphere and fuzzy warm retro vibes, Reset is the real deal. Plus, at Reset all the games are free to play.

Reset has all the true arcade staples — Pac-Man , Space Invaders , Double Dragon. They also offer Skee-Ball, duckpin bowling (a hot trend these days), and even golf simulators.

The adult-geared arcade experience has been building for some time, with pinball being especially popular. Local businesses like The Basement have been capitalizing on the resurgence of coin-operated amusement, too. The Basement hosts biweekly tournaments at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Reset/Cameo Pizza owner George Simon said that today’s bar patron demands a more interactive experience.

“I feel like bars have changed over the years,” Simon said. “A long time ago, people who go to a bar and just want to talk and mingle, but now people want the options to do something, so bringing in vintage video games just made sense.”

There actually are two Reset locations — the other one is located adjacent to Bar 145 at 5305 Monroe St. in Toledo — but only the Rossford location offers video games.

Simon said that one of the great things about running Reset is the interplay between the generations.

“I see fathers showing their kids how to play Donkey Kong . It’s a real bonding experience. We appreciate all the families who come in and have fun, and we’re really lucky to be in the Rossford-Perrysburg area.”