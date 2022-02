Alabama Basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide needs another win to build momentum for post-season play. South Carolina is 17-10, after four straight wins. Frank Martin’s team has won seven of its last 10 games. The Tide and the Gamecocks are tied in SEC play at 8-7. South Carolina does not have many top wins but in their last two games, they have beaten LSU and Mississippi State. Two of their SEC wins are road wins over Texas A&M and Georgia.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO