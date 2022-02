In the summer of 2019, I walked up a hillside in west Wales with Richard Bevins, a researcher who specializes in petrology, the study of the origins, compositions, and structures of rocks. We climbed through a landscape tufted with reeds. A drystone wall ran on our right. The territory opened into grassland, reaching up to a ridgeline etched against the sky. Our destination, Carn Goedog, jutted out above us. In Welsh, “carn” refers to a mound of rocks; “goedog” means full of trees. At close quarters, we could see that the rocks of Carn Goedog were dappled with lichen. I looked in vain for the feature that gave them their geologic name—spotted dolerite. “To see the spots, you have to get inside,” Bevins said.

