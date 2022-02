The NBA continues Friday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Indiana Pacers. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Pacers prediction and pick. The Thunder are coming off a 20-point loss to the Phoenix Suns last night, It wasn’t the greatest of games for the Thunder but they were without their star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC is now (18-41) on the season and is 14th in the Western Conference. The Indiana Pacers aren’t much better as they are just (20-40) on the year and are 13th in the East. These two teams will likely earn top-5 picks in this year’s NBA Draft. Let’s get to tonight’s prediction and pick.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO