Golden Globes One Year After Meltdown: Are Reforms Enough to Save Embattled HFPA?

By Diane Haithman, Sharon Waxman
 2 days ago
Critics say the central problems plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remain unaddressed: ”You need to start from scratch“. In the year since the Los Angeles Times‘ bombshell report about systemic problems at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — including the startling fact that the organization had no Black members...

