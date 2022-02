With prices climbing and supply sitting at an all-time low, it's no wonder most Americans are feeling down about the housing market. A report released this week by Fannie Mae, a government-backed entity that buys mortgages from lenders, found that 70% of Americans say they believe now is a bad time to buy a home. The data comes from a survey of 1,006 people responsible for financial decisions for their households that was conducted in January.

