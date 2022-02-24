ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan basketball: Phil Martelli says Wolverines 'maximized the day' in 71-62 win over Rutgers

By Nick Kosko
Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines were ready for the moment Wednesday night. The Wolverines took down a surging Rutgers team 71-62 at home in their first game without suspended head coach Juwan Howard. Due to acting head coach Phil Martelli’s job and the player’s performance, the team received some well rounded praise from...

