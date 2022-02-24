Michigan basketball: Phil Martelli says Wolverines 'maximized the day' in 71-62 win over Rutgers
By Nick Kosko
247Sports
2 days ago
The Michigan Wolverines were ready for the moment Wednesday night. The Wolverines took down a surging Rutgers team 71-62 at home in their first game without suspended head coach Juwan Howard. Due to acting head coach Phil Martelli’s job and the player’s performance, the team received some well rounded praise from...
Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
The major story coming out of Thursday night's game between Ohio State and Illinois was that the Buckeyes earned an important top-15 road win. But secondary to the result of the game was the reception forward EJ Liddell received from the Fighting Illini fans at the State Farm Center. Liddell...
The Michigan Wolverines took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in front of a home crowd Wednesday night in the first game of head coach Juwan Howard’s suspension. Phil Martelli stepped in for Howard and coached the Wolverines to a 71-62 win. Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after a post-game altercation Sunday against Wisconsin.
Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
Tyson Walker hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining as Michigan State bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 68-65 home upset of No. 4 Purdue on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich. After a timeout with just over 16 seconds remaining, Michigan State put the ball in the hands...
Michigan State needed Saturday’s win over No. 4 Purdue in a big way. Tyson Walker’s late triple helped the Spartans snap a 3-game losing streak and got them a 10th win in B1G play this season. The Spartans were able to capitalize on 17 Purdue turnovers and hit...
Ohio State notched one of its best victories of the season Thursday, going on the road and taking down Illinois 86-83 in a wild game that included blown leads by both teams, an ejection and a late effort by the Fighting Illini that provided a thrilling finish at the State Farm Center.
Following Sunday’s melee between Michigan and Wisconsin, every coach from Tom Izzo to Bruce Pearl has now offered their thoughts on the issue. With the punishments for Juwan Howard, Greg Gard and several players settled, college basketball can self-reflect on one of its ugliest moments of the season. During...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
For only the second time this year, Michigan State is a home underdog. Michigan State has opened as a 2.5-point underdog against Purdue in Saturday’s matchup from the Breslin Center. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Michigan State enters this tough matchup looking to rebound from a...
Ohio State and head coach Chris Holtmann have quite the challenge Thursday night when the No. 22 Buckeyes head to Champaign to take on No. 15 Illinois and star big man Kofi Cockburn. Ohio State is batting a little bit of a flu bug, as Holtmann said some of his guys have been under the weather, with the program listing E.J. Liddell as questionable.
The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team had a full week to shake off the two losses in their final two home games. Yet in Saturday’s trip across the Bay to Berkeley, Stanford played one of its worst performances all season. The Cardinal missed 22 of its first 24 shots en route to a 53-39 loss.
Michigan (15-11, 9-7 B1G) still finds itself in the tournament in most projections heading into Sunday afternoon’s tilt with Illinois in Ann Arbor. Bracket Matrix has the Wolverines as a composite 11-seed and in the field in 101 of 119 brackets. Selection Sunday is still a few weekends away, though. Work has to be done to bolster the resume.
It’s a huge game in the Big Ten on Saturday between Michigan State and Purdue. The Spartans have struggled lately while the Boilermakers find themselves in a first-place tie with Wisconsin as the conference race enters the home stretch. Michigan State has lost three straight games and five of...
Coming out of the final Purdue timeout, Williams hit a quick put-back layup to tie the score at 65. With a game clock that mirrored the shot clock, Michigan State called a timeout with 16 seconds remaining in the game. After bleeding the clock down to the final second, Michigan...
Welcome to the Big Ten where you simply have to expect the unexpected. Ohio State has had all kinds of issues on the road at times this season but found a way to go to Champaign and knock off No. 15 Illinois 86-83 to put itself right in the thick of the Big Ten title race.
Purdue suffered another last-second loss on Saturday in East Lansing. A Tyson Walker 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds to play lifted Michigan State to a 68-65 win over the fourth-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the third time this season Matt Painter’s squad has been defeated on a late 3-pointer. Purdue...
