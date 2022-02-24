ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation express support for Ukraine against Russia’s attack

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doQje_0eNrEBmQ00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A U.S. senator from Illinois and a local congressman are among those condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine Thursday morning.

Sen. Dick Durbin called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “dire threat to international order and must be resolutely deterred.”

He tweeted that he was in Eastern Europe Wednesday night, in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius, and that a Lithuanian leader reminded him of the courage of Lithuanians 30 years ago in standing up to Russia.

Meanwhile, Congressman Mike Quigley tweeted a picture of Ukraine’s flag and said that the price Ukrainians will pay for Putin’s “unprovoked attack” is “unfathomable” and that his “message to the Ukrainian people is simply: we stand with you.”

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Vilnius#Lithuanians#Ukrainians#Repmikequigley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy