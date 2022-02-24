Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation express support for Ukraine against Russia’s attack

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A U.S. senator from Illinois and a local congressman are among those condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine Thursday morning.

Sen. Dick Durbin called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “dire threat to international order and must be resolutely deterred.”

He tweeted that he was in Eastern Europe Wednesday night, in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius, and that a Lithuanian leader reminded him of the courage of Lithuanians 30 years ago in standing up to Russia.

Meanwhile, Congressman Mike Quigley tweeted a picture of Ukraine’s flag and said that the price Ukrainians will pay for Putin’s “unprovoked attack” is “unfathomable” and that his “message to the Ukrainian people is simply: we stand with you.”