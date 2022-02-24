ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metal Blade Records announces 40th anniversary reissue featuring then-unsigned Metallica

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-running label Metal Blade Records is turning 40, and its celebrating with a bit of Metallica history. Metal Blade has announced a vinyl reissue its debut...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Music: Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, "Portals," on the band's own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett's' people' say, "Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations." "Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los...
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Signed Metallica Guitar Goes for $25K Over Estimate at Auction

A signed guitar donated by Metallica singer-guitarist James Hetfield earned a winning bid of $32,000 on Sunday (Jan. 30) at the 2022 MusiCares Charity Relief Auction through Julien's Auctions. The final price was over $25,000 above its $4,000–$6,000 estimate. It joined many other rock star memorabilia pieces that brought...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
James Hetfield
Rolling Stone

Eddie Vedder Honors ‘One of a Kind Singer’ Mark Lanegan at Seattle Concert

Click here to read the full article. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Blade Records#Vinyl#Reissue#Metalblade Com#Metallica Com#Abc Audio
iheart.com

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 WCYY

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Dirty Window’ at 40th Anniversary Show in San Francisco

That's how many times Metallica have played "Dirty Window" live in concert. The first performance was on Dec. 3, 2003 in Oslow, Norway, about six months after St. Anger was released. They played it several times before the year wrapped up and it kept popping up in Metallica's setlists throughout 2004, too. It sat dormant for seven years until they decided to pull it out at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 10, 2011, for one of their 30th anniversary shows. And then it wouldn't be touched for a decade until another anniversary celebration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rush Announce Mammoth ‘Moving Pictures’ Deluxe Reissue

Rush have announced several expanded editions of their landmark 1981 album Moving Pictures as part of their ongoing reissue campaign. The album will be available in six different physical and digital configurations, all of which are available for preorder now at the band’s website and hit shelves on April 15. You can see the deluxe track listing below.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Wishes Guitarist Tony Iommi a Happy Birthday

From countless tours to the occasional fall-out to now suffering the ravages of time, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have been through a lot over the last five decades. But through it all, they have remained close friends. Back in December, Ozzy Osbourne began his 73rd trip around the sun, and today, Tony Iommi joined him.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy