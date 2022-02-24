ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA prepare to STRIP St Petersburg of the Champions League final at a Friday morning summit after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, with Wembley, West Ham and Tottenham all keen to bring the game to England

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Russia will be stripped of the Champions League final after UEFA convened an emergency meeting for Friday.

The showpiece event of European club football was scheduled to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg on May 28.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on Thursday morning, means the final will be relocated, with three London venues - Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium - potential alternatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvWXz_0eNrBICy00
The Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg is set to be stripped of this season's Champions League final as early as Friday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJdDq_0eNrBICy00
The 65,000-capacity Gazprom Arena was due to host this season's showpiece event

A UEFA statement said: 'Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.'

UEFA is also under increasing pressure to drop their £33million-a-season sponsorship deal with the majority state-owned Russian energy provider Gazprom, who also sponsor the UEFA Nations League and European Championship finals.

All members of UEFA's executive committee have been invited to the meeting, including Alexander Dyukov. He is the president of Zenit St Petersburg and the Russian Football Union as well as being the chief executive of Gazprom.

A UEFA statement issued on Thursday afternoon read: 'UEFA shares the international community's significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

'As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

'We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.

'We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow.'

Sportsmail reported that West Ham's owners would be open to staging the Champions League final at their 62,500-capacity London Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ7B2_0eNrBICy00
West Ham's London Stadium has emerged as a contender to host the Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LKkH_0eNrBICy00
Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pictured) are also in the running to host

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had declared it was 'inconceivable' that the final could be staged in St Petersburg.

Wembley - which holds 90,000 spectators - is an option but the stadium is set to hold the Championship and League Two play-off finals on the same weekend.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - capacity 62,850 - or West Ham's home have no such concern.

UEFA did confirm that Zenit St Petersburg's Europa League match away to Spanish club Real Betis will go ahead on Thursday night.

It came as Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his military forces to launch an all-out invasion of Ukraine with attacks coming simultaneously from south, east and north, by land and air.

Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, tanks rolled across the border, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions were seen across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQGJw_0eNrBICy00
Putin is pictured in the early hours of Thursday morning declaring war on Ukraine, in what he termed a 'special military operation'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ho9Sf_0eNrBICy00
The attack has come to Ukraine on all fronts, with bombs and missiles striking targets across the country, ground forces rolling in from Belarus, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, and paratroopers dropping on Kharkiv

Official figures said 40 Ukrainian troops had been killed in early skirmishes with 'dozens' wounded after Putin gave the green light for an early morning invasion on Thursday.

Ukraine claimed that six Russian jets were shot out of the sky over the eastern Donbass region with 50 Russian troops killed but Russia's air force had taken control of the skies over the country.

Precision-guided missiles slammed into strategic targets throughout the country, including airfields, military bases, ammunition dumps and command posts.

The night sky above Kyiv was lit up as Russia targeted the command headquarters of the Ukrainian military near the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TvtN_0eNrBICy00
A huge explosion is seen at Vinnytsia military base, in central Ukraine, as the country comes under all-out attack by Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yROXv_0eNrBICy00
An explosion lights up the night sky over Kiev in the early hours of Thursday, as Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine from north, south and east with bombs, cruise missiles and rockets raining from the skies

Highways out of the city were left gridlocked as thousands attempted to flee and air-raid sirens sounded at first light.

Also on the agenda at the UEFA meeting could be what happens with the World Cup qualification play-offs scheduled for March.

Ukraine are set to travel to Glasgow to play Scotland in the one-legged semi-final on March 24 but this match must now be in doubt.

Russia, meanwhile, is set to host Poland on the same day in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will face either Sweden or Czech Republic in the final on March 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBvbK_0eNrBICy00
Sweden could face Russia in a World Cup play-off if both nations win their next games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xjqgd_0eNrBICy00
Swedish FA chief Karl-Erik Nilsson (left) says it's 'almost unthinkable' to play a game in Russia

However, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association said a play-off match against Russia is 'almost unthinkable' at the moment.

Karl-Erik Nilsson said: 'It's a possible scenario ... spontaneously around the feelings we have as we wake up this morning are that it is almost unthinkable that we in a few weeks would play a football match in Russia.'

'As it looks here and now, today, there is absolutely no desire to play a football match in Russia,' he added.

Another topic up for discussion will be Russia's participation in this summer's Women's European Championship in England. They have been drawn in Group C alongside Holland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#England#The Champions League#Tottenham#The Executive Committee#Russian#The Uefa Nations League#European Championship#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy