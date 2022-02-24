Jets fall further from playoffs, lose to Stars 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring longtime goaltender Pekka Rinne before the game by raising his No. 35 jersey to the rafters. A fat catfish wrapped in a Rinne shirt hit the ice before the puck dropped, and a record crowd of 17,869 came out for the celebration. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending a backhander past Jake Oettinger. Goalie Juuse Saros then stopped Jacob Peterson to seal the victory after making 27 saves. Philip Tomasino scored in regulation for Nashville, and Jason Robertson connected for Dallas.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO