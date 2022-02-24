ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets fall further from playoffs, lose to Stars 3-2

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting to look further and further away for the Winnipeg Jets. In a crucial divisional game, the Jets failed to come out on top, losing chase on divisional rival, Dallas Stars. In yet another one-goal game, the Jets are not able to win...

hockeybuzz.com

KVIA

Mikael Granlund lifts Predators past Stars, 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring longtime goaltender Pekka Rinne before the game by raising his No. 35 jersey to the rafters. A fat catfish wrapped in a Rinne shirt hit the ice before the puck dropped, and a record crowd of 17,869 came out for the celebration. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending a backhander past Jake Oettinger. Goalie Juuse Saros then stopped Jacob Peterson to seal the victory after making 27 saves. Philip Tomasino scored in regulation for Nashville, and Jason Robertson connected for Dallas.
NHL
KEYT

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.
NHL
Dallas News

Scoring struggles sink Stars in shootout loss despite another stellar Jake Oettinger performance

In a 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday night, the Stars reinforced the idea that they have reclaimed their identity. Mikael Granlund scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Predators past Dallas, snagging the all-important extra point in the Western Conference standings. The Stars are now five points behind Nashville for the first Wild Card spot in the West on a night when they could have closed the gap to two.
NHL
Miami Herald

Review gives Seguin goal early in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars celebrated before they got the official word on his game-winning goal in overtime. They saw the puck clearly over the line on the video board above the ice. Seguin scored 54 seconds into the extra period on a play that required a review, and...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights falter in third period again, lose 3-2 to Avalanche

The Golden Knights did everything right for 59:34 on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Those 26 seconds hurt them the most. Vegas saw a 2-1 lead evaporate with two third-period goals from J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon, handing the Golden Knights a 3-2 loss to the league-leading Avalanche and their fifth defeat in the last six games.
NHL
Denver Post

Nathan MacKinnon returns to lineup vs. Jets as Avalanche begins consecutive-night stretch

Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon will return from a one-game injury absence and play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Ball Arena. MacKinnon, who was scratched from Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Detroit for precautionary reasons stemming from a minor lower-body injury, was cleared after Friday’s morning skate, coach Jared Bednar said.
NHL
FOX Sports

Preds retiring Pekka Rinne's jersey months after retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne, who led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017, is adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne's No. 35 to the rafters before Thursday night's game against Dallas.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning spoil Predators' outdoor debut in Nashville, 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 Saturday night to spoil the first outdoor NHL game in Music City. Stamkos also had two assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an...
NHL
NHL

Copp takes step toward a return as Jets prepare for Coyotes

GLENDALE - The road trip hasn't gone the way the Winnipeg Jets would've liked so far. The last-minute loss to the Calgary Flames, an overtime defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars, and Friday's 3-0 first period lead over the Colorado Avalanche evaporated into a 6-3 setback. There is...
NHL
NHL

Rinne number retirement perfect start to Predators' Stadium Series party

NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne watched his No. 35 rise to the rafters before the Nashville Predators played the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, then waved to the roaring, adoring crowd. He was more than a great goalie. He was more than the "best Pred ever," as Predators president...
NHL
Reuters

Coyotes edge Golden Knights, 3-1

Nick Schmaltz scored two goals and Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead the host Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona, which avenged a 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights in the first...
NHL
NHL

Predators lose but see Stadium Series as 'big win for Nashville hockey'

The only disappointment for the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Nissan Stadium was the outcome as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning won 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 68,619 at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. It was the first outdoor home game for the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Avs score twice in 26 seconds, rally to beat Vegas 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal in front of 18,333 in attendance.
NHL
NHL

Landeskog hat trick caps Avalanche six-goal rally against Jets

Scores first and last for Colorado in comeback win. Gabriel Landeskog recorded his 5th NHL hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon notched two goals in the 6-3 Avalanche win against the Jets. 05:07 •. Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat trick, part of six straight goals by the Colorado Avalanche in a...
NHL
NHL

Colorado Jets Home For One Game

After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
NHL

