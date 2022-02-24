ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAZN: $1.3bn losses in 2020

Advanced Television
 2 days ago

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has filed its accounts for 2020, showing recorded total losses of $1.3 billion (€1.16bn) – similar to the previous year – as it dealt with coronavirus lockdowns shutting down global sports leagues. “When...

advanced-television.com

Len Blavatnik
#Dazn#Bt Sport#Companies House#Champions League#Access Industries
