In this day and age when sustainability is critical, we need to be wiser when shopping for the right furniture. There are plenty of affordable options but they’re not always exactly of good quality. Sure, you can easily buy from a store or online but they don’t really last. Most of them use cheap materials and still require assembly which can take a lot of time and energy—but not Xylo Living, a smart modular furniture system that can fit any lifestyle. With only several components and sans the need for any tools or accessories, you can create different types of furniture to meet your needs.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO