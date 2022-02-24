ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Traffic backed up due to crash involving Tyler ISD bus on Old Jacksonville Highway

By Reagan Roy/CBS19
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tyler Police Department is responding to a crash involving a...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Traffic
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Rice, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Traffic Accident#Tyler Isd School#American State Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy