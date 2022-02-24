ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators 2021 Positional Review: Special Teams

By Demetrius Harvey
Special teams in Gainesville have long been effective. Through the years there have been plenty of elite-level kickers, punters and return specialists. Last year, however, there was far too much inconsistency, at least at the return-specialist position.

The Gators saw their special teams struggle as a result, in both kickoffs, punts and coverage for both units. There were some highs, but certainly many lows last season on special teams and we break them down as part of our full-roster positional review for the 2021 season.

The Gators entered 2021 with some uncertainty at key positions, including kicker, punter and both return specialists. Those that held those positions in 2020 moved on to the NFL, graduated, or transferred out.

That included kicker Evan McPherson, punter Jacob Finn and punt/kick returner Kadarius Toney.

That meant Florida had to replace all players, and they brought in some help to do so, adding transfer kicker Jace Christmann. He would ultimately compete with presumed starting kicker Chris Howard throughout camp. The team also added via the recruiting cycle with punter Jeremy Crawshaw.

Converting kicks wasn't ultimately a major issue during the year with Howard as the leader, converting 31 out of 32 of his extra points while making seven out of nine of his kicks. However, Christmann was only able to convert three out of six of his field-goal attempts with 18 out of 19 of his extra points converted.

Inconsistencies at the position led to some issues, but overall the field-goal unit for Florida held up nicely. Just one attempt was ultimately blocked, in a momentum-swinging fashion against the Kentucky Wildcats last year.

Florida was up 10-7 during the contest, lining up for a 48-yard attempt when Christmann was blocked, leading to a Wildcats touchdown. The Gators would go on to lose 20-13.

If there was one consistent player on special teams last year, it was Crawshaw who was able to punt 52 times for a punting average of 44.1 yards. The coverage unit couldn't quite do their part, however, leading to a net average of 40.02 yards, good for No. 54 in the country.

Florida ranked No. 88 in punt return defense, allowing an average of 9.2 yards per punt return. Their kick-return coverage wouldn't be any better, allowing an average of 24.16 per return on 32 attempts. They also would allow a touchdown on the year.

Perhaps the most disappointing unit last season on special teams for Florida would be the team's punt returner in receiver Xzavier Henderson. He'd return 24 punts for an average of 6.8 yards per return. That would be tied for 77th best in college football last year.

Florida's kick-return unit wouldn't be any better, returning 23 kicks for 17.96 yards per return, led by running back Malik Davis, who returned 14 kicks for 22.8 yards per return.

Overall, Florida's special teams became yet another black mark on Dan Mullen's tenure at Florida. Noted for his work on special teams, he simply wasn't able to get the program into good shape in that area.

