Current Records: Louisville 12-15; Wake Forest 21-9 The Wake Forest Demon Deacons haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since March 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Wake Forest and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO