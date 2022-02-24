Dadswell Service, Inc., celebrates 80 years

After going through several owners since its creation in 1949, the United Elastic plant in Stuart was bought by Narroflex Inc., on April 29, 2002, to expand the company’s production in the United States. Company president Ann Joseph-Jones said Narroflex started in 1987 in Ontario, Canada, when her father,...
Albert and Caroline Buss, longtime residents of Beaver Dam, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 9. They fondly remember being married in the chapel rectory on Feb. 9, 1952, in Neosho. Victor Buss and his wife, Rosemarie, served as best man and maid of honor, and in attendance were the priest’s two boxer dogs.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Ski and Trail in Ishpeming held their official ribbon cutting Friday morning. The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce joined the owner for the ceremony in their new location on Main Street. The shop offers full service and sales of bicycles, Nordic skis, snowshoes,...
