MLB

Josh Reddick Signs With Mexican League's Acereros De Monclova

RealGM
 3 days ago

Josh Reddick has signed with the Acereros de Monclova of...

baseball.realgm.com

The Staten Island Advance

MLB lockout talks pit Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner vs. Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined the MLB lockout negotiations Thursday. Also part of the collective bargaining agreement talks were Yankees right-handers Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon. Per the Associated Press:. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees’ stopgap shortstop solutions dwindle after latest injury news

It’s back to the drawing board for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager lost a potential shortstop option on Wednesday when Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. MLB.com reports Jung will be sidelined six months, meaning “Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whom the Rangers moved to shortstop in 2021 to clear a path for Jung, will likely reclaim the third-base job.”
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Why the Yankees Might’ve Lost Another Shortstop Target For After Lockout

Earlier in the week, the Yankees, and other teams in the hunt for a first baseman, received some promising news when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported there is “growing belief” that free agent Freddie Freeman will not be returning to the Atlanta Braves after the lockout ends. This...
MLB
Josh Reddick
Financial World

Tiger Woods said Steve Williams is an idiot

Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney talked about the American in a a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast. He said: "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable....
GOLF
NBC Sports

Labor talks resume with MLB deadline looming

JUPITER, Fla.- With less than 4 1/2 days until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations Thursday. The sides met for the...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Joey Gallo Wants MLB to Axe the Shift

Joey Gallo has one major suggestion regarding how MLB can improve the game, which he believes would enhance his own performance as a hitter. The Yankees’ outfielder, who struggled immensely after the Texas Rangers traded him to New York at the deadline last July, wants the league to eliminate the shift.
MLB
NBC Sports

Why lockout could hinder Red Sox pursuit of Carlos Correa

A power-hitting shortstop hitting free agency in his prime would seem to be a good fit on any number of teams if and when the Major League Baseball lockout ends. Carlos Correa, 27, has topped 20 home runs in five of his first seven seasons and finished fifth in American League MVP voting while winning his first Gold Glove award for the Houston Astros in 2021.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB insider casts doubt on Yankees signing Carlos Correa after lockout ends

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman sent out a tweet Friday which indicated the New York Yankees aren’t favored to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Yankees called on Carlos Correa before the lockout. Likelihood is unclear since it seemed like Seager was higher on wish list, and Correa was seeking even more $ than Seager got ($330M to $325M). Other potential fits: ATL, Cubs, LAD, LAA, HOU, TOR, DET, SF, STL, BOS.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets sign RHP Felix Pena to minor league deal

The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Felix Pena, per the team’s transactions log. The former Cubs and Angels righty will presumably be in big league camp whenever it opens and will give New York some valuable depth in either the rotation or the bullpen. Pena was eligible to sign during the lockout because he was released by the Angels in September and did not return to a 40-man roster before season’s end.
MLB
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
FOX Sports

How might Houston Astros replace Carlos Correa at shortstop?

Among the biggest questions upon resumption of the hot-stove season, once a new CBA is reached, will be where top free agent Carlos Correa will sign and for how much. At this point, most people assume the 27-year-old superstar will leave Houston and take his talents elsewhere. Where Correa goes will certainly have a dramatic impact on the baseball landscape, but should he indeed leave the Astros, a crucial question emerges: Who is going to play shortstop for the defending American League champs? That seems like a pretty big deal.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Why Tony Gonsolin Needs to Start Full-Time in 2022

The Dodgers starting rotation is far from a complete product. Julio Urías and Walker Buehler headline the group, but the final three spots are not clearly defined at the moment. Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. Trevor Bauer may or may not be suspended. Dustin May is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Andrew Heaney is a dart-throw, at best. All of this leads to obvious conclusion. 2022 needs to be the year that Tony Gonsolin is made a full-time starter.
MLB

