Josh Reddick Signs With Mexican League's Acereros De Monclova

The owner-implemented lockout continues to keep the MLB offseason on pause, but the occasional rumor of an actual transaction does occasionally claw its way to the surface. Friday's allotment gives us something to think about besides ongoing CBA negotiations, so let's dig in. Yankees checked in with Carlos Correa before...
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined the MLB lockout negotiations Thursday. Also part of the collective bargaining agreement talks were Yankees right-handers Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon. Per the Associated Press:. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations...
Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we?re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don?t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Jorge...
Onetime Dodgers closer Eric Gagné was notorious for throwing gas. His powerful fastball, coupled with a devastating changeup, helped earn him the 20030 NL Cy Young award. Gagné is one of the few relievers to win the award. In a video posted by internet sensation Eric Sim, the...
It’s back to the drawing board for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager lost a potential shortstop option on Wednesday when Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. MLB.com reports Jung will be sidelined six months, meaning “Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whom the Rangers moved to shortstop in 2021 to clear a path for Jung, will likely reclaim the third-base job.”
Earlier in the week, the Yankees, and other teams in the hunt for a first baseman, received some promising news when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported there is “growing belief” that free agent Freddie Freeman will not be returning to the Atlanta Braves after the lockout ends. This...
Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney talked about the American in a a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast. He said: "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable....
JUPITER, Fla.- With less than 4 1/2 days until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations Thursday. The sides met for the...
Joey Gallo has one major suggestion regarding how MLB can improve the game, which he believes would enhance his own performance as a hitter. The Yankees’ outfielder, who struggled immensely after the Texas Rangers traded him to New York at the deadline last July, wants the league to eliminate the shift.
A power-hitting shortstop hitting free agency in his prime would seem to be a good fit on any number of teams if and when the Major League Baseball lockout ends. Carlos Correa, 27, has topped 20 home runs in five of his first seven seasons and finished fifth in American League MVP voting while winning his first Gold Glove award for the Houston Astros in 2021.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman sent out a tweet Friday which indicated the New York Yankees aren’t favored to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Yankees called on Carlos Correa before the lockout. Likelihood is unclear since it seemed like Seager was higher on wish list, and Correa was seeking even more $ than Seager got ($330M to $325M). Other potential fits: ATL, Cubs, LAD, LAA, HOU, TOR, DET, SF, STL, BOS.
The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Felix Pena, per the team’s transactions log. The former Cubs and Angels righty will presumably be in big league camp whenever it opens and will give New York some valuable depth in either the rotation or the bullpen. Pena was eligible to sign during the lockout because he was released by the Angels in September and did not return to a 40-man roster before season’s end.
Whether it’s true or not, New York Yankees fans will take any and all lockout buzz that seems to be in their favor. Too many times has this team fallen victim to underwhelming offseasons and trade deadlines only to see their rivals get better. One narrative that was floated...
Among the biggest questions upon resumption of the hot-stove season, once a new CBA is reached, will be where top free agent Carlos Correa will sign and for how much. At this point, most people assume the 27-year-old superstar will leave Houston and take his talents elsewhere. Where Correa goes will certainly have a dramatic impact on the baseball landscape, but should he indeed leave the Astros, a crucial question emerges: Who is going to play shortstop for the defending American League champs? That seems like a pretty big deal.
Carlos Correa isn’t signing with the St. Louis Cardinals, and it comes down to the price and their belief in Paul DeJong. Jon Heyman of MLB Network recently called Carlos Correa a good fit for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he’s right. Correa, 27, would fill one of...
The Dodgers starting rotation is far from a complete product. Julio Urías and Walker Buehler headline the group, but the final three spots are not clearly defined at the moment. Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. Trevor Bauer may or may not be suspended. Dustin May is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Andrew Heaney is a dart-throw, at best. All of this leads to obvious conclusion. 2022 needs to be the year that Tony Gonsolin is made a full-time starter.
Comments / 0