Josh Reddick Signs With Mexican League's Acereros De Monclova

Among the biggest questions upon resumption of the hot-stove season, once a new CBA is reached, will be where top free agent Carlos Correa will sign and for how much. At this point, most people assume the 27-year-old superstar will leave Houston and take his talents elsewhere. Where Correa goes will certainly have a dramatic impact on the baseball landscape, but should he indeed leave the Astros, a crucial question emerges: Who is going to play shortstop for the defending American League champs? That seems like a pretty big deal.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO