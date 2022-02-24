ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard To Co-Defensive Coordinators

RealGM
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Saints have promoted assistants Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard to...

football.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
CBS Sports

Cowboys coaching staff: Dallas interested in adding TSU assistant to fill need on special teams

With the retention of both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as coordinators and the decision to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2022, along with valuable assistants like Joe Whitt Jr. staying put after interviewing with several teams (at least for now), the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys remained intact this offseason. That was until the Minnesota Vikings hired Matt Daniels to be their special teams coordinator under newly-hired head coach Kevin O'Connell -- Daniels having served as assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas (and, previously, in Los Angeles) under John "Bones" Fassel.
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Son of ex-Giants, Rutgers coach lands new gig with Falcons

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hoping the son of a former New York Giants coach can help Atlanta get back on track. NFL analyst Will Parkinson reported Thursday “Per sources📢: Shawn Flaherty who has been an Assistant OL Coach for the Dolphins for the last 3 years is joining the Atlanta Falcons staff.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns announce changes to coaching staff

The Browns coaching staff will look at bit different next season. Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns have promoted Drew Petzing to quarterbacks coach. The Browns confirmed the news and other staffing changes in a team announcement. Petzing has made a name for himself as Cleveland’s...
NFL
BearDigest

Most of Matt Nagy's Staff Back in NFL

Matt Nagy has officially returned from whence he came. The former Bears coach was announced Friday as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs on Andy Reid's staff. Basically, Nagy is replacing former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. The former Northwestern quarterback left the Chiefs to become New York...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints make decision on preferred QB for 2022?

The New Orleans Saints are facing a number of changes this offseason, and that could include the quarterback position. However, a new report suggests that the organization is hoping to stick with a familiar figure for 2022. The Saints are expected to open contract talks with Jameis Winston imminently and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins assistant coach joins Falcons staff

The Miami Dolphins have overhauled most of the coaching staff with Mike McDaniel taking over as their head coach, and while some coaches remained on after Brian Flores’ firing, most had to find new jobs. On Thursday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that former Dolphins assistant offensive line coach...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles assistant leaves NFL for offensive coordinator job with Kentucky

Former Eagles assistant coach Rich Scangarello is headed back to college football. Scangarello, who spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers as their QBs coach, will join the University of Kentucky as the program’s offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Scangarello was a senior offensive assistant for the Eagles under former head coach Doug Pederson in 2020.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy