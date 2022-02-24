Saints Promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard To Co-Defensive Coordinators

With the retention of both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as coordinators and the decision to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2022, along with valuable assistants like Joe Whitt Jr. staying put after interviewing with several teams (at least for now), the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys remained intact this offseason. That was until the Minnesota Vikings hired Matt Daniels to be their special teams coordinator under newly-hired head coach Kevin O'Connell -- Daniels having served as assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas (and, previously, in Los Angeles) under John "Bones" Fassel.

