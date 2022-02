In the first of three games against Yale, the Auburn Tigers bats stayed hot on Friday night. After Jordan Armstrong took the mound in the top of the first inning, Sonny DiChiara got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the inning. He hit a two-run shot that would bring Brody Moore home for the 2-0. It was DiChiara’s first home run of the 2022 season. It was all the offense that Auburn would need but they were far from done.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO